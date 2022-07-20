ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan snubs Vladimir Putin ahead of Tehran talks

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
New York Post
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin was left hanging by his Turkish counterpart Tuesday ahead of talks in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was nearly a minute late to a planned photo op with the Russian president, leaving the ex-spy to twist and fidget before the cameras.

In video released by the Turkish press. Putin can be seen standing, hands clasped in front of him, shifting his weight from side to side as camera shutters buzz out of sight.

Putin keeps his gaze fixed off-camera, looking annoyed, lips pursed

“Hello, how are you,” Erdoğan said when he finally arrives, “good?”

The two leaders then shook hands.

It was the first meeting between Putin and a NATO leader since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February.

Observers likened the apparent power play to similar provocations by Putin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PbUtl_0gmm3e1J00
Vladimir Putin fidgeted awkwardly as he waited nearly a minute for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to arrive.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2yMU_0gmm3e1J00
Tayyip Erdoğan was nearly a minute late to the meeting.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UzZr_0gmm3e1J00
Putin and Erdoğan shake hands after the Russian leader was left hanging on Wednesday.
REUTERS

Turkish media compared the cold shoulder to a 2020 slight in Moscow, when Putin left Erdoğan to wither in front of the press for nearly two minutes.

The leaders were in Iran to discuss a possible deal to reopen the grain trade from Ukrainian Black Sea ports . It was Putin’s first trip out of Russia since the war began.

With Post wires

Related
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Russians Fear Commanders Are Selling Their Own Troops’ Locations for Cash

A Russian colonel was accused of selling information on the whereabouts of his own men to foreign intelligence agencies by concerned Russians, according to Ukrainian authorities. An audio recording of what the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says is an intercepted phone call appears to suggest the colonel was...
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Says Germany Has One Option Against Russia

Elon Musk, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report chief executive officer, is the most powerful CEO in the world. He intends to use his soft power to influence world affairs. Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24, he has not stopped interfering in world geopolitics. This Russian war has led to NATO sanctions against Moscow. In March, the EU pledged to cut its gas imports from Russia by two-thirds within a year.
ECONOMY
Daily Beast

‘We’re Losing’ but Moscow Will Never Admit It, Russian Soldier Says

As Russia openly announced its plan to seize more Ukrainian land on Wednesday, a Russian soldier was caught spilling to relatives back home that Vladimir Putin’s troops are “losing,” according to Ukrainian intelligence. Audio shared by Ukraine’s Security Service is said to capture an intercepted phone call...
POLITICS
New York Post

