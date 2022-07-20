NYPD offers $10K for info leading to arrest of NYC hoop star Darius Lee’s killer in Harlem shooting

The NYPD is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of those responsible for the shooting death of a rising college basketball star cut down by a stray bullet in Harlem on Father’s Day, cops said.

Darius Lee, 21, was not the intended target when he was struck by a stray bullet around 12:30 a.m. June 20 in Harlem during a wild shootout that involved 13 guns and scores of shots fired, police said.

He was among nine people shot at a party hosted by local rapper Troy “Rich” Rhymer, authorities said at the time. There were seven male and two female gunshot victims.

Lee, a local basketball standout who played for Houston Baptist University, was the only person to die in the mass shooting.

The NYPD’s CrimeStoppers, a partnership between the NYPD and New York City Police Foundation, will pay up to $3,500 upon arrest and indictment and the NYPD will pay $6,500 upon arrest and conviction of those responsible.

NYPD is asking for help to find the killer of Darius Lee.

Darius Lee was not the intended target when he was struck by a stray bullet.

Lee was was the only person to die in the mass shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.