ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD offers $10K for info leading to arrest of NYC hoop star Darius Lee’s killer in Harlem shooting

By Tina Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The NYPD is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of those responsible for the shooting death of a rising college basketball star cut down by a stray bullet in Harlem on Father’s Day, cops said.

Darius Lee, 21, was not the intended target when he was struck by a stray bullet around 12:30 a.m. June 20 in Harlem during a wild shootout that involved 13 guns and scores of shots fired, police said.

He was among nine people shot at a party hosted by local rapper Troy “Rich” Rhymer, authorities said at the time. There were seven male and two female gunshot victims.

Lee, a local basketball standout who played for Houston Baptist University, was the only person to die in the mass shooting.

The NYPD’s CrimeStoppers, a partnership between the NYPD and New York City Police Foundation, will pay up to $3,500 upon arrest and indictment and the NYPD will pay $6,500 upon arrest and conviction of those responsible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330aaF_0gmm3ZYY00
NYPD is asking for help to find the killer of Darius Lee.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32P4Bp_0gmm3ZYY00
Darius Lee was not the intended target when he was struck by a stray bullet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Czy6C_0gmm3ZYY00
Lee was was the only person to die in the mass shooting.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Caught on camera: Motorcycle passenger robs man in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A robbery in the Bronx was caught on camera earlier this month.It happened around 12:30 p.m. on July 12 at the corner of Nelson Avenue and West 164th Street in the Highbridge section.Video shows a man looking at his phone while sitting on the sidewalk when suddenly two individuals on a motorcycle pull up next to him.The passenger pulls out a firearm and points it at the man, then gets off the bike and grabs the man's phone out of his hand. Police say the passenger also demanded the man's wallet, which the victim is seen handing over.The suspect then gets back on the motorcycle and takes off.Police say the victim was not injured.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

19-year-old arrested in deadly stabbing in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in the Fordham section of the Bronx.Nathaniel Rivers, 35, was found with a stab wound to the chest on East 205th Street and Decatur Avenue on Thursday afternoon.A pocket knife could be seen on the sidewalk at the scene.Nineteen-year-old Franklin Mesa was arrested Friday and charged with murder.Police say the attack was unprovoked.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Who is Fetty Luciano? Brooklyn rapper, 26, turns himself in over pool party shooting

Rapper Fetty Luciano got arrested in relation to a shooting at a pool party (Photo by Instagram@fettylucianogs9) Fetty Luciano, a Brooklyn rapper, was arrested in relation to a shooting at a pool party that took place earlier this month. The shooting, which left three people injured, including two party-goers […] Click here to view original web page at meaww.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
College Basketball
fox5ny.com

2 killed just blocks apart in less than an hour in Harlem

NEW YORK - Two men were killed in less than an hour overnight in Harlem in what police are saying are unrelated incidents. In the first incident, NYPD officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a man stabbed in front of a home located at West 130th Street at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Driver plows into NYPD traffic agent who ticketed pal’s van in Brooklyn

An NYPD traffic enforcement agent was mowed down Friday by an irate motorist whose friend had just been given a ticket in Brooklyn, police said. The agent,25, was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with various body trauma injuries and is expected to recover. Police said the agent was issuing a summons to the driver of a Ford van around 11:30 a.m. on Glenwood Road near Nostrand Ave. in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Harlem#Hoop#Guns#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Crime Stoppers
PIX11

Brooklyn shooting: Man, 19, struck near Coney Island boardwalk

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teen was shot during a dispute Wednesday night near the Coney Island boardwalk, according to authorities. The victim, 19, got into an argument with the shooter near the intersection of Surf and Stillwell avenues around 9:45 p.m., police said. As the disagreement intensified, the gunman opened fire, striking the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death in the Bronx: NYPD

NORWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) – A man was stabbed to death in the Bronx Thursday, police said. Nathaniel Rivers, 35, of the Bronx, was found with a stab wound to his chest at East 205th Street and Decatur Avenue in the Norwood neighborhood around 1:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Rivers was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Gun-trafficking crew takedown: 5 arrested after investigation by NYPD, Queens DA

QUEENS (PIX11) — Police took down a gun-trafficking crew in New York City, officials announced on Thursday. There’s a 1,611-count grand jury indictment against five individuals in Queens, the Bronx and the State of Tennessee, authorities said. They were arrested on Wednesday night as part of Operation Hotcakes. NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Queens District […]
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

14-year-old Justin Streeter killed in East Harlem shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the gunman who shot two teenage boys in East Harlem on Tuesday afternoon.One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was killed.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to the boy's father on Wednesday."He was a child just going to the store with his best friend, and they took my son from me," Damon Streeter said.Through the tears, Damon Streeter said he couldn't help but sit across the street from the sidewalk where Justin Streeter was killed.He was processing unimaginable grief."I couldn't ... I couldn't leave to go home without my son," Damon Streeter said.Justin Streeter,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on street in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help finding a man caught on video opening fire on a Brooklyn street. It happened on Sunday at 8:11 p.m. on the corner of Livonia and Rockaway Avenues. Police say the gunman opened fire, hitting four people, before running away. One victim was hit in the torso, one in the leg, one in the head, and one with a graze wound to the back. Fortunately no one was killed. The shooting was one of nine that took place this weekend, which left at least a dozen people injured. The stretch of gun violence extended into the week, with a 14-year-old being shot and killed after in Harlem. Later Wednesday, Adams will be participating in an event with Mayors Against Illegal Guns discuss further efforts to reduce gun violence. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
howafrica.com

Bronx Community Mourns Ghanaian Woman Fatally Stabbed In Her Home; Husband Charged

Family and friends are mourning a Ghanaian woman who was stabbed to death inside her Bedford Park apartment last week. Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. last Thursday found 52-year-old Monica Akua unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside Tracey Towers, Pix11 reported. She was rushed to an area hospital by first responders but she didn’t make it.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy