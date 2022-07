SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Today is day five of our heat wave as temperatures rose into the lower 90s this afternoon. The peak of the heat is headed our way tomorrow. Heat Advisories are up for all of western Mass until 8pm Sunday evening. Sunday and Monday will be First Alert Weather Days for the hot and humid conditions on Sunday and the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Monday. .

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO