LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials say group violence is behind an alarming rise in shootings among young people in Louisville. "We didn't get this way overnight and we're not going to fix it overnight," Metro council president David James said. "It's been a horrible situation with young people committing the crimes and young people being shot and being victims of crime and it's just a heartbreaking situation."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO