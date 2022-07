Houston – Houston artist Hugo Pérez just collaborated with clothing company lululemon for a collection of clothes based on Houston. The collection is called Rep Your City. It is being released across four major cities in the country: Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco. Lululemon picked an artist from each city to design graphics representing their hometowns. For the Houston collection, Pérez included several Houston staples: the Astrodome, the Memorial Park trails, the downtown skyline, the bayou system, the music scene, the food scene and of course the heat.

