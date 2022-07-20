ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Like a lifetime movie’: Interstate shooting victim describes harrowing moments

By Mye Owens
 3 days ago
RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) —The terrifying moment still haunts Nicholas Roussell every day, since he was on his way to work when someone started firing shots at his truck.

“Like a lifetime movie, like something you’ve never seen before. You hear about it on the news all the time and then it happens to you and your like, you never think it would happen to you,” said Roussell, as he described his brush with death.

The interstate shooting sent him and another man to the hospital. Now, they are finally both back home recovering.

It’s been over a month since Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Interstate 840. Roussell told News 2, the shooting left them shocked and with multiple bullet holes in their car.

“We do construction for a living, so I thought it was a spray can or something that blew up in the back of my car, the whole back window just blew out,” explained Roussell.

Roussell remembered when the bullets started to seemingly come out of nowhere, describing hearing, not one, not two, but at least 12 shots.

“I kept hearing the ‘doot, doot, doot,’ and I was like man what is that, and didn’t know what it was until my buddy was leaned over on me, bleeding out the side of his hip,” described Roussell.

Roussell considers himself somewhat lucky. He was able to walk away after shards of glass cut his arm and neck, a bullet fragment even grazing his neck. However, the passenger, one of his employees, had to be rushed to the hospital.

“He got hit in the pelvis, the hip, and so it broke his pelvis, bruised his colon. He is using a walker to walk and try to get around and stuff right now,” said Roussell. “I was trying to drive and get the car stopped safe, and we are doing 80 miles an hour on 840. The guy passed us probably going 100-110 when he was shooting, and he just kept going.”

Since then, a GoFundMe was created to help with medical expenses, you can find that link here.

As of Wednesday, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department has not arrested anyone in the case. They say the shooter was traveling in a large, silver SUV.

If you or anyone you know has information about this shooting, call Rutherford County’s Sheriff’s Department.

