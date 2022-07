NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family is once again calling on Sesame Place in Philadelphia to take action after they say two little girls were victims of racism.Jodi Brown says her video shows a character walk right past the outstretched arms of her daughter and niece, who are Black, then walk over to another child next to them, who Brown says was not Black.This happened during a character parade on July 16.The family is now demanding the performer be fired.READ MORE: Sesame Place responds to allegation that character ignored two Black childrenTheir attorneys announced Saturday that they have more documentation from...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO