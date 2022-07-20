Man arrested after allegedly recording teenage girl in dressing room at local mall

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police arrested a man for allegedly filming a 14-year-old girl trying on clothes inside of a fitting room at South Hills Village Mall.

The incident happened on July 2, inside of a Hollister fitting room, after the teen looked up and saw a cellphone.

Police say 23-year-old Miguel Corio Marcos pulled over a bench, stood on it and recorded the girl undressing. The girl began shouting and Marcos got away. Surveillance video obtained by WPXI shows him leaving the mall through Macys before getting on the T. Police tracked down Marcos at Western Psyche, searched his phone and found a 30 second clip of the girl inside the Hollister dressing room.

The girl’s mother spoke to WPXI Cara’s Sapida and praised Bethel Park police officers for working for weeks to track down Marcos.

“I’m feeling very relieved this perpetrator is behind bars so he can’t do this to another young woman again. I want to really thank the detective who worked so diligently on the case or else he’d have gotten away with this.”

Marco is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, corruption of minors and invasion of privacy.

WPXI discovered Marcos is out on bond, charged with inappropriately touching two teenage girls at Kennywood. Police say he’s been banned from the mall for a year, after an incident at Bath and Body Works where he was reportedly harassing girls.

The Hollister victim’s mom told us she is so glad her daughter used her voice to speak up, and came to her after this happened.

“I think it’s important for women, children people in general to speak up, have a voice, report it, so they can be apprehended and put behind bars.”

