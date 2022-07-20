‘Should I crawl?’: Love Island fans horrified after Nathalia mocks Ekin-Su

Love Island fans are not happy after new bombshell Nathalia mocked Ekin-Su within minutes of arriving in the villa on Wednesday night (20 July).

Nathalia, a 23-year-old influencer from Brazil, was one of four new contestants to enter the villa , along with Lacey, Reece and Jamie. Their arrival came after two contestants were booted off the show.

Ahead of joining Love Island , Nathalia had told ITV that she was interested in getting to know Davide, who is coupled up with Ekin-Su (a firm fan-favourite).

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su said that she thought Nathalia seemed to be “eyeing up” Davide by the fire pit. Ekin-Su then backed herself, saying she is a “Turkish delight”.

Dami then suggested that Davide take the new girls for a tour around the villa. When they reached the terrace – which Ekin-Su famously crawled along for a covert kiss with Jay – Nathalia started giggling uncontrollably and shouting: “Should I crawl?!”

Viewers were not impressed. “Does it look like I’m happy?” asked one person. “DID SHE JUST SAY ‘SHOULD I CRAWL’????? SHE IS ALREADY A MENACE,” added another, with a laughing meme.

“‘Should I crawl down here’ don’t you dare shade our queen like that,” posted a third.

“This girl is shady,” tweeted a fourth, while another wrote: “Ohh babes she did not just say ‘should I crawl down here’.”

Earlier this week, Love Island viewers had rallied around Ekin-Su after worrying that she wasn’t “the same anymore” after Movie Night.

Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2.