‘Should I crawl?’: Love Island fans horrified after Nathalia mocks Ekin-Su

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Love Island fans are not happy after new bombshell Nathalia mocked Ekin-Su within minutes of arriving in the villa on Wednesday night (20 July).

Nathalia, a 23-year-old influencer from Brazil, was one of four new contestants to enter the villa , along with Lacey, Reece and Jamie. Their arrival came after two contestants were booted off the show.

Ahead of joining Love Island , Nathalia had told ITV that she was interested in getting to know Davide, who is coupled up with Ekin-Su (a firm fan-favourite).

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su said that she thought Nathalia seemed to be “eyeing up” Davide by the fire pit. Ekin-Su then backed herself, saying she is a “Turkish delight”.

Dami then suggested that Davide take the new girls for a tour around the villa. When they reached the terrace – which Ekin-Su famously crawled along for a covert kiss with Jay – Nathalia started giggling uncontrollably and shouting: “Should I crawl?!”

Viewers were not impressed. “Does it look like I’m happy?” asked one person. “DID SHE JUST SAY ‘SHOULD I CRAWL’????? SHE IS ALREADY A MENACE,” added another, with a laughing meme.

“‘Should I crawl down here’ don’t you dare shade our queen like that,” posted a third.

“This girl is shady,” tweeted a fourth, while another wrote: “Ohh babes she did not just say ‘should I crawl down here’.”

Earlier this week, Love Island viewers had rallied around Ekin-Su after worrying that she wasn’t “the same anymore” after Movie Night.

Love Island airs nightly (except Saturdays) at 9pm on ITV2.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

