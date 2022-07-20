ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘There’s just no throat’: Pearl Jam scraps gig after Eddie Vedder injures vocal cords

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder has injured his vocal cords, bringing the band’s tour to a halt. (Alberto Pezzali / Invision / AP)

Pearl Jam has put a temporary stop to its European summer tour after lead singer Eddie Vedder injured his vocal cords.

“To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too,” the band announced Wednesday in an Instagram post. “However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged.”

According to the social media post, the band’s lead singer has received treatment from doctors, but his vocal cords “have not recovered.” The post acknowledged “those who work so hard to put on the shows” and audience members who give “their precious time and energies to attend.” Ticketholders will receive refunds.

The post also said the band “tried to find options to still play.”

“Ed wants to play,” the caption continued. “There’s just no throat available at this time...”

This isn’t the first cancellation for Vedder this year. In February, he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone solo shows in San Diego and Los Angeles. When he returned on stage for his Los Angeles show on Feb. 27, the rocker opened up to the audience about his experience with the illness.

