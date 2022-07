SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned camper near US-41 and M-94. A Florida couple was traveling on US-41 when they merged to get around a vehicle turning onto M-94. The brakes then seized which caused the driver to lose control, and tip over the truck, and the camper.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO