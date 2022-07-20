ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Hulvey Elevated to CEO of Neuhoff Media

By Tom Barnes
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn announcement was made before staff members of Neuhoff Media on Wednesday (July 20) that Mike Hulvey will become CEO of Neuhoff Media, which owns and operates 20 radio stations and 16 locally focused websites in Springfield, Decatur, Bloomington-Normal & Danville, IL, along with Lafayette, IN. He will take the reins...

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Comments / 1

hoiabc.com

New bargain outlet coming to Peoria

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One of the nation’s fastest growing retailers is making its way to Peoria. Ollie’s is a bargain outlet that’s set to come to Peoria in September. This year, the retailer is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The company initially started in Harrisburg,...
PEORIA, IL
wgnradio.com

Cash windfall for Illinois farm town

Hundreds of workers are given six-figure checks. There’s an unfortunate history of small towns being crushed when a major industry is sold and the new owners sell off the pieces and close the business. That was not the case in Arthur, Illinois, population 2,180. When KKR, a private equity company, sold the C.H.R. Overhead Door Company in Arthur for $3 billion, the proceeds were shared with the company’s several hundred employees. Checks for hourly workers average $175,000, with many longtime employees receiving over $750,000. Village president Rod Randall tells WGN’s Steve Alexander there’s a lot more going on in Arthur besides C.H.I. Along with another major employer, kitchen cabinet maker MasterCraft, there’s a vibrant tourist business thanks to the nearby Amish community, the oldest and largest in Illinois. And some of the richest farmland in the world grows corn and soybeans outside the boundaries of the central Illinois town.
ARTHUR, IL
osfhealthcare.org

OSF HealthCare & Illinois CancerCare announce new collaboration

OSF HealthCare and Illinois CancerCare are pleased to announce an enhanced collaboration, allowing both entities to better deliver world-class, personalized and comprehensive cancer care while advancing research and cancer technology capabilities for residents throughout the state of Illinois. OSF marked a new era in August of 2021 with the groundbreaking...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Salt dome collapsing from mine subsidence

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County’s salt dome roof is collapsing, leaving all the salt in there inaccessible.  Brian Davis, Sangamon County engineer, said the storage dome at the intersection of Mayden and Terminal, is sinking into the ground due to mine subsidence.  Davis said they are working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

“Not safe for use”

Following a parent meeting Wednesday night, Springfield Lutheran High School Interim, Principal Zack Klug, had this update on accommodations for students in the fall. “We have come to an agreement with another ministry in town. Springfield First Church of the Nazarene, over on the south side, will be able to house us for the temporary time, however long that might be.”
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Taylorville woman indicted for 5 counts of wire fraud

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Taylorville Police Department worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a case of wire fraud at the YMCA in Taylorville. Chief of Police Dwayne Wheeler said Lori J. Zeitler, 63 was indicted by the United States Attorney’s Springfield office for five counts of wire fraud. Wheeler said Zeitler was a part […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
1440 WROK

The Top 10 Redneck Towns in Illinois, Let’s Get-Er-Done!

Southern Illinois may as well join with Kentucky. Accents, culture, everything. - Nick Johnson. This one should ruffle some feathers, and flip some mud flaps...This video names the "Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Illinois." The creator of this video uses quite an interesting formula to determine each towns Redneck...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield cracks down on intersections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday outlawing loitering at more than a dozen intersections in town. They argued it’s disrupting traffic and makes the streets too dangerous. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the ordinance is a common-sense safety measure.    “When we grow up, our parents tell us, don’t go across […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Langfelder ”Not Surprised” By Buscher Challenge

“It’s not a surprise.” That’s Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder’s reaction to city Treasurer Misty Buscher’s decision to challenge him in next year’s city elections. Langfelder notes that he was also city treasurer when he decided to run for mayor, so he says it’s understandable...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Jimmy’s Bar

Jimmy’s Bar is an iconic West Peoria bar that opened its doors in 1982. I became a regular that year and up until 1993, I was in there at least a few times every month enjoying the beer, food, people and the hospitality and fun vibes provided by owner Jimmy Spears and his outstanding and friendly crew.
hoiabc.com

Troubled plane lands safely at CIRA

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two people are safe after the small engine plane they were piloting experienced trouble landing Thursday afternoon. Central Illinois Regional Airport Spokesperson Fran Strebing says it happened just before 1:15 PM Thursday. The plane landed and came down the runway into a safety area,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
wjbc.com

Household Hazardous Waste Collection hosted by McLean County in September

On September 17, at Heartland Community College, the Ecology Action Center will host the 2022 McLean County Household Hazardous Waster Collection. Residents of Illinois can dispose of dangerous, flammable, corrosive, reactive, and explosive household products and chemicals during this event. If not properly disposed of, these wastes can pose a...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Rivian may spare Normal plant from layoffs

NORMAL, Ill. – The Rivian Automotive plant in Bloomington-Normal may have been saved from the job-cutting ax for now. A Peoria TV station reports Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says the plant will not bear the brunt of any layoffs right now. Rivian sent WMBD News an e-mail distributed to...
NORMAL, IL
wmay.com

New Location Found For Lutheran High Classes

Springfield Lutheran High School has found a new location for classes this fall after its school building was declared unsafe because of mine subsidence. Lutheran High students will use space at First Church of the Nazarene on the South Sixth Street Frontage Road. While some details are still being worked out, classes are expected to begin in the last week of August. The school had to find new space for around 150 high school students because subsidence of old abandoned mines underneath its building on West Washington Street led to cracks in walls and floors starting to sag.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

What will the City of Peoria do with the newly purchased lot?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria purchased new land in the Warehouse District for additional parking. “It’s good news for Peoria, it’s an old subdivision being redone,” said JP Companies president, Pat Sullivan. The nearly four-acre lot is now in the hands of the...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Not as advertised: Lawmakers, patients place responsibility for diminished retiree health care access ‘at the feet of the state’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in a decade, and the second time ever, the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) is in the bidding process to select a handful of health insurance plans for retired state workers enrolled in Illinois’ Medicare Advantage program. The new contracts — CMS expects to finalize […]
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Fire destroys Red River Farms shed

EUREKA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The business posted a photo to Facebook of the farm’s main shed in an inferno. The Red River Farms main shed housed the owners farm shop and all of their market freezers, egg washing station, donut fryer among other things. Due to the...
EUREKA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Amazon heading to North Pekin within the year

NORTH PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — By the end of the year, residents of North Pekin might recognize a familiar logo on their way to work. Amazon is setting down roots in the village with plans to be up and running in just a few months. With over 1.5 million...
NORTH PEKIN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Cancer Awareness Night at Danville Stadium; First Pitch from OSF’s Dr. Labayog

Friday night’s Danville Dans 7-4 win over the Johnstown, PA Mill Rats was also a night honoring the city of Covington, as well as Cancer Awareness Night at Danville Stadium. One of the first pitches was thrown by oncologist Dr. Jomel S. Labayog, from the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Center. He mentioned after his moment on the mound that the center has come a long way, and continues to try and make prevention and detection as strong as possible.
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

