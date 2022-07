Kyle Kuzma’s reputation has changed over the years. He was once looked at as a young and immature Los Angeles Lakers player alongside Lonzo Ball. He was known for bold fashion choices and potential on the court. However, he and Ball both ended up leaving the Lakers and embarking on new NBA journeys. And that is when Kuzma’s reputation changed for the better. He is now a well-liked leader for the Washington Wizards.

