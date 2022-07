A person tried to slash Rep. Lee Zeldin at a campaign event upstate Thursday, Suffolk County Republican Chairman Jesse Garcia tells News 12. Zeldin was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and appeared to begin wrestling with the congressman, said Katie Vincentz, a spokesperson for Zeldin's campaign. A video of the event in Perinton posted on Twitter showed the man appearing to grab Zeldin’s arm and the two falling to the ground as other people intervene.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO