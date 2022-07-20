Off-Duty Officer Arrested

On Wednesday, Stanley Clerveaux, 25, was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on the charge of Solicitation of Prostitution.

“To say this is disappointing is an understatement”, said Chief O’Connor. “We saw potential when we selected him as a police recruit scholarship recipient in October 2020; and again, when he was sworn in as an officer in May 2021. I don’t want this information to diminish the positive work being done by the Tampa Police Department. I want the community we serve to know that we hold ourselves to the high level of integrity they should expect from their public servants”.

Clerveaux has been relieved of duty pending the completion of an internal investigation.