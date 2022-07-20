ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Off-Duty Officer Arrested

Tampa, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFThd_0gmlwqwY00

On Wednesday, Stanley Clerveaux, 25, was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on the charge of Solicitation of Prostitution.

“To say this is disappointing is an understatement”, said Chief O’Connor. “We saw potential when we selected him as a police recruit scholarship recipient in October 2020; and again, when he was sworn in as an officer in May 2021. I don’t want this information to diminish the positive work being done by the Tampa Police Department. I want the community we serve to know that we hold ourselves to the high level of integrity they should expect from their public servants”.

Clerveaux has been relieved of duty pending the completion of an internal investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Duty Officer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy