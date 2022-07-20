ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

State Qualifying for Nov. 8 Election

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 20, officials with the City of Alexandria explained that more delays have pushed back the date Alexandria utility...

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Candidates for November 8, 2022 – Qualifying Window Closed

One of the largest groups of candidates in recent memory will be seeking public offices in Natchitoches Parish after 79 individuals filed by the Friday deadline. Some individuals have been elected by NO OPPOSITION. The Following Candidates will appear on the November 8 Election Ballot. To report an issue or...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayors Race Heats Up

A crowded field will give voters wide choices as Alexandria City Council President Catherine Davidson joins current Mayor Jeff Hall, former Mayor Jacques Roy, and newcomer Harry Hayes in vying for the job. Here’s how these candidates compare as their respective campaigns get going. Kara Guillory of Alexandria said,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
listenupyall.com

Several hotly contested local races are expected in November

BATON ROUGE – While today is first day for candidates to qualify for statewide office on the November ballot, there are also several key local races that are heating up. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford says Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will be challenged by State Senator Greg Tarver who announced his candidacy from his family funeral home.
kalb.com

Jacque Roy makes run for Alexandria mayor official

Judge grants David Burns’ motion for speedy trial, sets new Oct. 24 trial date. David Burns has been granted a motion for a speedy trial, with a new trial date set for the end of the 120-day trial date period. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It’s day two of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Day 2 of Qualifying: Tom Spencer & Jacques Roy

The Pineville Youth Center has spent over a decade as a safe space for kids to spend time after school and during the summer, but now it's preparing to close. On day 2 of qualifying for the November 8 Election, former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy made his intentions clear to try and reclaim his seat.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

School board votes to demolish former Head Start building

The school board voted Thursday to begin the process to demolish the former Head Start building on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Discussion about the problem began at the committee meeting Tuesday when. board member Emile Metoyer brought up the subject. Board members regularly receive numerous complaints about the condition...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Concordia Parish Schools pay teachers twice a month

What's Your Story: "The Heart of a Rebel" West Monroe High School softball team rallies behind its youngest Rebel. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 5 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Customize your furniture with fabrics. Updated: 10 hours ago. Interior Designer...
WEST MONROE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Update on Construction at High School Drive/Texas St. Intersection in DeRidder

The City of DeRidder has issued an update on the construction at the High School Drive/Texas Street intersection. The city is working toward having these repairs complete by the start of school. They have addressed some water line and water valve issues while this intersection is closed. That work has been done and we are proceeding with the scheduled intersection work.
DERIDDER, LA
Natchitoches Times

Phoang Tran of Natchitoches became a US Citizen just in time to celebrate Independence Day

Phoang Tran has lived in the United States since 2013, but the recent Independence Day weekend was the first holiday she has celebrated as a U.S. citizen. Tran’s decision to move to Natchitoches from Vietnam began when her aunt, who already lived in the city, introduced her to a local salon owner, Steve Sanders. She describes a whirlwind romance that culminated in him proposing. “I came over Oct. 16, 2013, and he had a ring for me Dec. 25,” she says.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
cenlanow.com

Man shoots at vehicle in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — An Alexandria man is facing charges after a patrolling officer caught him shooting at a vehicle near the intersection of Lee Street and MacArthur Drive. Demetrius Green, Sr., 51, of Alexandria, was running after a white truck Friday night, shooting at it with a handgun...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches says goodbye to fallen police officer

NATCITOCHES, La. -- Family and friends crowded inside First Baptist Church in Natchitoches Friday to say goodbye to a fallen Natchitoches police officer. Officer Brian Olliff, 52, died Saturday of a heat-related illness while working in the downtown district. Olliff was a veteran officer with 20-plus years of of service....
NATCHITOCHES, LA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Claiborne, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caldwell; Claiborne; Jackson; Lincoln; Ouachita; Union EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Claiborne Parish, Lincoln Parish, Union Parish, Jackson Parish, Ouachita Parish and Caldwell Parish. In Arkansas, Hempstead County, Nevada County, Columbia County and Union County. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
kalb.com

DeRidder police report rise in fake money use

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department is warning businesses and residents that they have seen a rise in the use and attempted use of fake money in the city. Prop bills labeled “for motion picture use only” have been used during private sales and at local businesses, according to police. They look genuine at a glance, so police advise looking closely at all bills before accepting them.
DERIDDER, LA
kalb.com

Three-sport standout Dan Poole dies at age 91

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Dan Poole, a lasting link to Northwestern State’s athletic past, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the age of 91. Poole was a three-sport athlete who played under NSU’s triumvirate of legendary coaches Harry “Rags” Turpin (football), H. Lee Prather (basketball) and Walter P. Ledet (track and field) – all three of whom are the namesakes of Demon athletic facilities.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

