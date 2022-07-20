Perry County Fair Features Livestock

ADAMSVILLE, Ohio – More festival fun continues this weekend, with the village of Adamsville, Ohio hosting their Annual Homecoming Celebration. The Adamsville Homecoming has been going on for over 70 years, bringing together the small community for a festival celebration. The Homecoming title was coined thanks to the reunions that often occur at the festival, when family members and friends come back to visit their hometown and celebrate with some family fun. The small village hosted a parade to kick off the event on Wednesday, and since then has welcomed fair-goers to ride rides, see live music performances, and even participate in a wagon raffle – auctioning off everything from guns to children’s bikes. On Thursday evening, the event even had local dance groups drawing big crowds as they danced the night away.

ADAMSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO