Perry County, OH

Perry County Fair Features Livestock

By Alexa Minton
WHIZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Perry County Fair is heading into its final weekend as community members are gathering to celebrate the county fair – with locals saying it’s a hog-squealin’ good time. At the fair’s main coliseum, people of all ages filled the stalls...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Dillon State Park Hosts Christmas in July

NASHPORT, OH – The Dillon State Park in Nashport hosted their annual Christmas in July Festivities today!. The park hosted families for a 12 hour day full of fun activities. There was an ornament making workshop followed by a fake snow fun. Michael Durst, a naturalist at the park says that its a summery head start to the Christmas season.
NASHPORT, OH
WHIZ

The Barn Hosts Veterans for Veterans Appreciation Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Veterans and their families filled The Barn Saturday to continue the Veterans Appreciation Weekend celebrations!. It all kicked off with a breakfast from 8-10 AM, followed by silent auctions, live bands and more!. The event, hosted in partnership between the Veterans Appreciation Foundation and The Barn...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Adamsville Homecoming Celebrates Community in a Fun-Filled Festival

ADAMSVILLE, Ohio – More festival fun continues this weekend, with the village of Adamsville, Ohio hosting their Annual Homecoming Celebration. The Adamsville Homecoming has been going on for over 70 years, bringing together the small community for a festival celebration. The Homecoming title was coined thanks to the reunions that often occur at the festival, when family members and friends come back to visit their hometown and celebrate with some family fun. The small village hosted a parade to kick off the event on Wednesday, and since then has welcomed fair-goers to ride rides, see live music performances, and even participate in a wagon raffle – auctioning off everything from guns to children’s bikes. On Thursday evening, the event even had local dance groups drawing big crowds as they danced the night away.
ADAMSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Cash Explosion to Celebrate 35th Anniversary At The Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS, Oh – The Ohio Lottery Cash Explosion is celebrating their 35th Anniversary with a very special event!. The popular show will host a live taping on July 31st at the Ohio State Fair!. Eight lucky audience members in possession of a special 35th anniversary Cash Explosion ticket with...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Third Taco Bell being built in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ground has broken and blocks are being laid at what will be Chillicothe’s third Taco Bell. The American-Mexican fast food restaurant is building their third location along East Main Street in the state’s first capital. Ground broke early last week in front of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: County fairs in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair below. Athens County Fair: Aug. 5-13 Live music, demolition derby, tractor pull, and more. Athens County Fairgrounds – 286...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Developer proposes 519 residential units on Newark Road property

MOUNT VERNON – A Columbus developer has proposed creating a 519-unit residential development on a 102-acre parcel along Newark Road in Mount Vernon, an idea that got its start in a meeting with the Area Development Foundation over a year ago. Highland Real Estate founder Scott Mallory gave the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
10TV

AEP Ohio restoring power to customers after storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers in central Ohio are without power as heavy rain, heavy winds and thunderstorms are rolling through the area Saturday. As of about 9 p.m., the company's website showed that the outage has impacted 1,034 customers in Franklin County, 903 customers in Athens County and 2,099 customers in Delaware County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Athens; Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Holmes; Jefferson; Mahoning; Monroe; Morgan; Muskingum; Noble; Perry; Stark; Tuscarawas; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 490 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JEFFERSON MAHONING MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY STARK TUSCARAWAS WASHINGTON WAYNE
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County boil order issued

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Water Department has a boil order in effect until further notice on Vocational Road from Jerusalem Avenue to the Vocational School including Kenyon Avenue. The Vocational School is not included in this order.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Saturday storm clouds and damage captured across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

This year the Ohio State Fair will be more accessible and inclusive than ever before

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Fair starts up again on July 27 and this year the fair will be more accessible and inclusive for everyone. This year the fair will offer continued accessibility enhancements, such as wheelchair/mobility device charging stations, accessible picnic tables, service animal relief areas, a dedicated sensory-friendly event, and technology to help people who are visually impaired get around the fairgrounds.
OHIO STATE

