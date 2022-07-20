ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

UPDATE: Church Road Fire 100% contained

By Olivia Taggart
 3 days ago

Check this story often for updates. We will update this story as the response to this fire continues.

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) —Local firefighters just cannot seem to catch a break as many spent Wednesday evening battling yet another wildfire. Multiple fire agencies responded to a growing grassfire off of Friberg Church Road near the Clay County line just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 6:50 p.m.

As of 6:45 p.m., the Church Road Fire has been 100% contained.

Angel Lopez Portillo with the Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was around 50 acres in size. The fire did not damage any structures. He adds that quick responses by fire agencies are what kept this fire to a minimum.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 20, 2022 5:20 p.m.

According to Angel Lopez Portillo with the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire started just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Forest Service is on scene, as well as other agencies.

The fire is being called the Church Road Fire.

The Church Road Fire is an estimated 30 acres and is 0% contained. About 10 structures were in danger, but dozers and ground crews are working to trap it.

Around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department began a response to Friberg Church Road for a large grassfire.

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office and several area fire departments were called to aid in the response to the fire.

The fire is near Sheppard Air Force Base and south of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport. The fire is reportedly moving away from the base and airport.

This is a breaking news story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

