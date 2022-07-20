ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Why is baby formula still so hard to find?

By Brooke Shafer, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mOuo_0gmluy4m00

( NewsNation ) — Despite multiple baby formula shipments being flown into the United States from overseas, some parents continue to struggle to find formula on store shelves.

Some doctors say the shortage in the U.S. is not getting worse, but it’s not getting better. Hospitals are running out of samples of formula for parents, and there’s still a concern for babies with specific medical conditions.

According to data from IRI, a market research company , 28.3% of powdered baby formula products were out of stock in U.S. stores this month — up from 23.7% in May.

The Biden administration has taken steps to fix the formula shortage, launching Operation Fly Formula in May to speed up imports from overseas formula producers. The U.S. flew in millions of pounds of formula from Europe.

Yet, a big issue that remains is Abbott Nutrition’s production of baby formula. The company’s Michigan factory, which closed in February over contamination, contributed to the national shortage. Production resumed earlier this month.

Dr. Mark Corkins, nutrition chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said he’s not hopeful things will get better immediately.

Need to find baby formula? Texas mother creates interactive map for parents in need

“We’ve given out a lot of samples, and what we have is pretty much gone at this point. It’s not like we’re on the manufacturers anytime soon because they’re running out, too,” Corkins said.

He continued: “I would love to say, OK, they’re cleaning up the factory, they’re gonna get production rolling. I’d love to say four weeks but I don’t think that’s realistic. I think it’s going to be more at least eight, probably 12. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Recently, the FDA said it would help foreign manufacturers stay on the U.S. market for the long term, in an effort to diversify the formula supply here.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf previously predicted the formula shortage could last until July. He said Tuesday that retail data show that supplies have improved with increases in both U.S. production and imports.

“What you’re going to see is a gradual climbing out of the current situation as more and more formula becomes available,” Califf said.

In the meantime, any parents continue to turn to alternatives to buying baby formula by turning to Facebook groups and ordering online.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
WETM 18 News

Large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and more seized from Millcreek home

Two people are reportedly facing a number of serious charges after a drug bust in Millcreek Township. Millcreek Police had been investigating complaints since early 2022 about drug activity at a residence on Springland Terrace. After months of surveillance, a search warrant was granted and executed on Tuesday. According to the Affidavit of Probable Cause, police […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

Sayre business owner arrested for writing forged checks

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – A Sayre man has been arrested for allegedly writing multiple forged checks for hundreds of dollars to his own business, according to police. Andrew Vanderpool, 29, was arrested by Sayre Borough Police on July 12 in connection with the alleged fraud. According to the criminal complaint filed against Vanderpool, police received […]
SAYRE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Europe#Iri#Abbott Nutrition
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

1 arrested following heavy police presence at Troy Motel

TROY, Pa. (WETM) — One woman has been arrested following a large police presence at the Troy Motel in Troy Friday afternoon. According to an affidavit provided by the district magistrate’s office, Lisa M. Winebarger, 55, was arrested on drug manufacture and delivery charges. Police had set up an operation where they purchased a controlled […]
TROY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
WETM 18 News

Two indicted for violent Elmira southside burglary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been accused of a violent burglary earlier this spring, allegedly attacking multiple women and breaking one of the victim’s arms, according to court documents. Charles and Tiffani Murrell were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 7 in connection to the case. The indictment alleged that […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police looking for suspects after shots fired

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is looking for information about shots fired in Ithaca earlier this week. According to a report from IPD, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Hotel Ithaca located at 222 South Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for fleeing police after fight

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested for fleeing police after a fight in the City of Ithaca Wednesday morning, according to police. Devon Welch, 25, was arrested on July 20 after Ithaca Police responded to a report of two men fighting in the 200 block of West State Street. Police said that when officers arrived, one man was on the ground and Welch was allegedly kicking him in the head.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bicyclist taken to hospital after being struck by tow truck

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and E. Water Street was blocked for a short period of time after an accident involving a tow truck and a cyclist. The accident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when a cyclist was hit by a tow truck while crossing the intersection. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Water rescue incident closes bridge in Ulster for 2 hours

ULSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – The Ulster River Bridge was closed to traffic for over two hours Thursday evening as surrounding multiple fire departments were staged for a water rescue incident. The situation occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday night, on the Ulster River Bridge. Area fire departments including Ulster-Sheshequin, North Towanda, Towanda, and Athens Borough […]
ULSTER TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy