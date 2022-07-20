ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

On the day of Ivana Trump's funeral, Donald Trump remembers her 'beautiful life'

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

The former president joined all his children, an array of other relatives and friends at a Manhattan church for Ivana Trump's funeral Mass on Wednesday.

Comments / 90

Peggy Eatman
3d ago

She never got over her love for Donald Trump. She said so. He respected her greatly and I'm sure that's why he was in front with his children.

Reply(17)
19
Jolanda Teresa Tate
3d ago

I understand Donald Trump being there to support his children but he shouldn't of been front and center. When they walked out the church it should of been Ivana's children and grandchildren.

Reply(18)
27
Txteacher
2d ago

people keep saying The orange oompa loompa was there for his kids. give me a break! They are adults . He was there to get media attention. PERIOD

Reply(1)
22
