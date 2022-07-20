ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change

By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48oOUI_0gmluiCO00
(Yui Mok/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heatwave has spurred calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate, especially after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II.

The country got a break Wednesday from the dry, hot weather that is gripping much of Europe as cooler air moved in from the west. Forecasters predict London will reach a high of 26 degrees Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from the national record 40.3 C (104.4 F) set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England.

Even so, travel was disrupted for a third day as rail operators repaired damage caused by the heat, and firefighters continue to mop up hotspots at the scene of Tuesday’s fires.

Britain needs to prepare for similar heatwaves in the future because manmade carbon emissions have already changed the climate, said Professor Stephen Belcher, chief scientist at the Met Office, the U.K.’s national weather service. Only aggressive emissions reductions will reduce the frequency of such events, he said.

“Everything is still to play for, but we should adapt to the kind of events we saw yesterday as an occasional extreme event,” Baker told the BBC.

Climate scientists have been surprised by the speed at which temperatures in Britain have risen in recent years and the widespread area affected by this week’s event. Thirty-four locations around the U.K. on Tuesday broke the country’s previous record-high temperature of 37.8 C (100 F), set in 2019.

The weather walloped a country where few homes, schools or small businesses have air conditioning and infrastructure such as railroads, highways and airports aren’t designed to cope with such temperatures. Thirteen people, including seven teenage boys, are believed to have died trying to cool off after getting into difficulty in rivers, reservoirs and lakes.

Fifteen fire departments declared major incidents as more than 60 properties around the country were destroyed on Tuesday, Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse told the House of Commons.

One of the biggest fires was in Wennington, a village on the eastern outskirts of London, where a row of houses was destroyed by flames that raced through tinder-dry fields nearby. Resident Tim Stock said he and his wife fled after the house next door caught fire and the blaze rapidly spread.

“It was like a war zone,” he said. “Down the actual main road, all the windows had exploded out, all the roofs had caved, it was like a scene from the Blitz.”

The London Fire Brigade received 2,600 calls Tuesday, compared with the normal figure of about 350, Mayor Sadiq Khan said, adding that it was the department’s busiest day since the World War II. Despite lower temperatures on Wednesday, the fire danger remains high because hot, dry weather has parched grasslands around the city, Khan said.

“Once it catches fire it spreads incredibly fast, like wildfires like you see in movies or in fires in California or in parts of France,” Khan told the BBC.

Phil Gerigan, leader of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s resilience group, said wildfires are an emerging threat tied to climate change that is stretching the capacity of fire departments. Britain may need to expand its capacity to fight wildfires, adding more aerial tankers and helicopters, he told the BBC.

“As we look towards the future, it’s certainly something that the U.K. government and fire and rescue services need to consider,” he said. “Have we got the capability, the assets, to be able to meet what is a significantly emerging demand?”

Wildfires continue to spread destruction in other parts of Europe. Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day as fires burned across a southern swath of the continent.

A respite from the severe heat helped improve conditions in France, Spain and Portugal, countries that have battled blazes for days.

Britain’s travel network also suffered during the hot weather, with Luton Airport briefly shut down by a heat-damaged runway and trains forced to run at reduced speeds because of concerns the heat would warp rails or interrupt power supplies.

Some disruptions remained Wednesday as crews worked to repair power lines and signaling equipment damaged by fire. Passengers were advised to check before traveling and only travel when necessary.

Among those struggling was Lee Ball, 46, who was trying to travel with his wife, Libby, and 10-year-old daughter, Amelie, from Worcestershire to London to get to Brussels for an Ed Sheeran concert. Their train was cancelled with less than 30 minutes notice, so they drove to another station — and waited.

“I’ve been up since 4:30 a.m., anxious, trying to get an answer from anywhere we can,’’ he said.

Communication from the train companies has been “appalling,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

WATCH: Woman gives donuts to officers at crime scene

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some positive news caught on camera. News 8 photographer Eric Schedlbauer captured this scene at Bauman and Fairbanks in Rochester. This was near the scene of last night’s murder of an RPD officer — Anthony Mazurkiewicz — and wounding Officer Seng, as well as hurting another bystander.  Rochester police officer was […]
News 8 WROC

‘I have officers down on Bauman St.:’ Audio from officer shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In audio provided by Broadcastify, officers make the call that two officers — Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the Rochester and Officer Sino Seng — were shot, and transported to area hospitals. They were also trying to secure the scene. Officer Mazurkiewicz was killed and Officer Seng injured in […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Why do heatwaves in the UK feel hotter than abroad?

The UK is sweltering in scorching temperatures, with train lines buckling and runway tarmac melting. A national emergency has been declared for the first time, with the government warning that even fit and healthy people are at risk of illness and death due to the extreme heat. The Met Office said the “exceptionally hot spell” could have “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure” as it issued its first-ever “red warning” over extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday.Schools have been shutting or have closed early, trains have been cancelled and people have been urged not to travel unless for essential...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

5 Ways the U.K. Is Not Built for Extreme Heat

Temperatures in the U.K. are set to surpass records on Monday and Tuesday, with forecasts topping 104°F (40°C). Experts have warned that thousands could die in the coming days, with train operators advising against travel for non-essential reasons amid fears that infrastructure may buckle. The U.K. isn’t the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Kit Malthouse
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left the station

After a bedding down for the night on the Caledonian Sleeper train on Tuesday - expecting to sleep through a 345-mile journey - passengers woke up to find it had never left the station.Jim Metcalfe, a regular user of the sleeper train service from Scotland to London, recounted the strange events first thing on the morning of 20 July.“In 15 years of using this train, and through many bizarre twists and turns, this has to be strangest yet,” Mr Metcalfe wrote on Twitter.“Wake up, and the train never left Glasgow. It was just sat here all night, and now...
TRAFFIC
CBS News

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview

London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Railroads#Hot Weather#London Mayor#The Met Office
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
News 8 WROC

Man arraigned for fatal shooting of RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kelvin Vickers, a 21-year-old man from Massachusetts, was arraigned Saturday morning in Rochester City Court in connection to the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The shooting happened Thursday evening on Bauman Street in Rochester. RPD officers, along with the families of Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and Officer Sino Seng […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Week

Why are heat waves so devastating in Europe?

A brutal heat wave is bringing record-breaking temperatures to parts of Europe, including France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Spain, and since last week, there have been more than 1,000 heat-related deaths. Several wildfires are also burning, including two massive blazes in southwestern France fueled by dry pine trees and erratic winds. Here's everything you need to know:
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
NWS
News 8 WROC

Man in his 20s fatally shot on N Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide overnight Saturday in Rochester on N Clinton Avenue near Norton Street. When officers arrived at the scene they located a man in his mid-20s who had been shot in his upper body. AMR was called to the scene and medical personnel declared the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy