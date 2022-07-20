Man found guilty of 'remorseless' assault of wife in LI smoke shop: DA

WYANDANCH, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A Long Island man was found guilty on Wednesday of brutally assaulting his wife at a smoke shop last year, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced.

Almalik Keller was convicted by a jury of first-degree assault, second-degree aggravated criminal contempt and resisting arrest for the Sept. 17, 2021, incident that was captured entirely on video.

The Wyandanch man faces up to 25 years in prison upon sentencing on Aug. 22.

During the horrific exchange, Keller is seen punching, kicking and stomping on his wife and throwing glass bottles and cans at her head, Tierney said.

Bystanders at the store assisted the victim into the rear driver's side of her vehicle. According to trial evidence, Keller, who was in the driver's seat, got out and slammed the door on the leg of the victim before driving away with the victim in the car.

His wife suffered a black eye and two lacerations to her scalp that required stitches. She also sustained a broken leg and had to undergo two surgeries to install two permanent steel plates on both sides of her left leg.

Keller was arrested that night by the Suffolk County Police Department after he resisted arrest and tried to run away from officers.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers saw the victim in the back seat covered in blood and screaming.

When they attempted to arrest him for assault, Keller fought with one of the officers before managing to escape on foot. Eventually, cops caught Keller and subdued him with a Taser.

"This defendant's sustained and remorseless assault of the victim was unconscionable and unacceptable," Tierney said. "Domestic violence cannot be tolerated."