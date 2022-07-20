PGA Tour lobbying Biden, Congress about 'Saudi Golf League'

The PGA Tour appears to be taking its beef with the breakaway circuit LIV Golf all the way to the highest levels of the US government.

Recently released disclosure forms reveal that the PGA Tour listed the "Saudi Golf League" as an agenda item for lobbying with both the administration of President Joe Biden as well as Congress.

It was unclear what exactly the long-running US-based golf tour was seeking in its lobbying efforts with the executive and legislative branches of the federal government, but its officials were presumably looking for favorable policies to gain a leg up on the newly launched competitor.

LIV Golf, backed by the deep pockets of the Saudi government's sovereign wealth fund, has come under criticism after luring tens of golf stars away from the PGA Tour with lucrative paydays. Critics say defectors are turning their backs on the PGA Tour while helping to whitewash the Saudi government's well-documented human rights abuses.

The PGA-LIV split has roiled the golf world, with top names such as Phil Mickelson saying they have embraced the transition as an opportunity to break the PGA's longtime stranglehold on the basic financial and scheduling contours of the professional ranks.