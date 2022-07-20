ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Health officials to host ‘Back-to-School Shots’ clinic in Huntsville

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County health officials will host a clinic for back-to-school shots for two weeks ahead of the fall semester.

According to the Madison County Health Department, the clinic will be held at their offices located at 301 Max Luther Drive in Huntsville. The clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 18 through August 2.

Every child attending both public and private schools in the state is required to have an Alabama Certificate of Immunization of file.

“What we do not need is an outbreak of whooping cough, an outbreak of pertussis, measles or some of these old diseases that have essentially been eradicated,” said Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey. “They are no longer taking the lives of children or causing a great deal of suffering, but we can’t bear to let those come back, and be a plague on society as they were five or six decades ago.”

Mackey recommends parents consult with their children’s pediatricians about the COVID-19 vaccination. He said the vaccine has helped keep students in the classroom.

“Get back to the doctor, get those vaccinations up to date, and we want to see everybody in school,” Mackey said.

Hospital staff facing rising COVID numbers

To see a list of required vaccinations for school attendance in the State of Alabama, visit adph.org .

In addition to the required vaccinations, COVID-19 shots for those ages 5 and up will be available.

“[The] COVID-19 vaccine is not a required vaccine to obtain a certificate of immunization (COI) for school entry,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). “The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends that parents follow the guidance of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP ) for childhood vaccines.”

As far as masking in schools ahead of the fall semester, Dr. Landers said ADPH recommends that people follow the guidelines for their respective COVID-19 community level. See your county’s community level here .

