NJ prosecutors: We’ll prosecute those who block abortion access

By Michael Symons
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
NEWARK – State and federal prosecutors say they’ll collaborate to ensure people have access to reproductive health care in New Jersey and abortion clinics and workers are secure as changes ripple across the country from the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The state’s acting attorney general, Matthew...

nj1015.com

Comments / 6

Really?
2d ago

How about go home and sit here and do your research how it’s not only about abortion but far more! And the males there that join instead of protesting by being here if your so against abortion Then Go Get VASECTOMIES!

Reply
2
