NJ prosecutors: We’ll prosecute those who block abortion access

I’ve long held a grudge against Marvel productions for their lazy typecasting of villains, most egregiously when Iron Man cast the tremendous Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya to play a terrorist just a few years after he produced and starred in T for Terrorist, a short meant to raise awareness for how damaging those portrayals can be. (I get why he took the role, but damn!) Yet as a card-carrying New Jersey Muslim, I could not in good conscience skip Ms. Marvel, the Garden State-set story of a Muslim teenager discovering her superpowers. And I have to say: This show kind of nails it. It’s a lot of fun, and at times alarmingly accurate: We do in fact have our Eid celebrations in parking lots, but only because we’d never get a permit to bring a bouncy castle to Liberty State Park. Who knew if you hire Muslim writers and directors, you end up with work that can pass the smell test?

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO