Shana Morrison to play 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa

By DAN TAYLOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
Even after a long solo career, Bay Area singer and songwriter Shana Morrison is still rarely mentioned without a reference to her famous father, rock legend Van Morrison.

That doesn’t bother her at all, nor has it limited her as an artist.

“My dad always has been extremely busy and works a lot, so he never had time to manage my career,” she said from her Mill Valley home. “I was able to do it at my own pace and in my own way, and I did benefit from that.”

That doesn’t mean she won’t sing some of his songs, along with her own.

“I’ve amassed quite a few songs I’ve written, and I like to try my new songs out on a live audience. And there are so many great Van Morrison songs. They’re crowd-pleasers. I used to say I only did songs by people with the last name of Morrison,” she joked. “But I do a lot of others now.”

Her travels will bring Morrison to the 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square district for a live show on Saturday, July 30.

“I am looking forward to getting back up to Sonoma County,” she said. “We had a little pause in the action for a while, with COVID.”

Morrison, 52, grew up in Marin County and was raised spending time in the separate homes of her parents — Van Morrison and Janet Rigsbee Minto — who had divorced when she was 3 years old.

She sang in musicals and choirs in high school and college and graduated from Pepperdine University in 1993 with a degree in business administration. Then she went on the road, touring with her father and his band for a year.

She returned to Marin County and formed her own band, Caledonia, and she’s toured regularly with them since 1996. Morrison released her most recent album, “Joyride,” in 2010.

“The money in the music business now is not from recording,” she explained. “This generation is not used to paying for music. They expect it all to be free. Our generation used to go to the record store. Now the money comes from performing.”

She won’t be passing along the family’s musical traditions to a new generation of Morrisons.

“I never married and I have no kids,” she said. “It’s very hard traveling on the road as a woman to have a family. It’s just not the way my lifestyle was set up.”

But music has not been her only endeavor.

“I’ve been doing a day job as a personal trainer and Pilates instructor for 17 years,” she said. “It’s great working one on one with people, and my clients understand if I am doing shows and need some flexibility in my schedule.”

By now, Morrison is well-established as a musician on her own, particularly on the West Coast.

“I’ve lived most of my life in the Bay Area, but I did live in Los Angeles for 12 years,” she said.

Musically, Morrison shares her father’s rhythm-and-blues roots, but like him, she is also versatile.

“I was exposed to so much blues, jazz and country music, and I loved the female rock singers in the ’80s, but my shows have come to be a bit wandering around among the genres,” she said. “I like variety.”

And her dad, who lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland, is still part of her career and her life.

“He was out here last September,” she said. “We got to open for him for a couple of local shows, including at the Oxbow Stage in Napa. That was a special treat, with a big audience.”

You can reach Staff Writer Dan Taylor at dan.taylor@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5243. On Twitter @danarts.

