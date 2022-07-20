ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DNR accepting applications for antlerless deer season

By Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. ( WBOY ) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced it is now accepting applications to hunt in limited permit areas during the upcoming doe season.

Applications for the lottery are due by midnight on Aug. 12. Applicants will be able to see if they received a permit on Sept. 1 through their account, and they will also be notified by mail during the first week of October. Those who want to enter as a group must know the other hunters’ DNR ID numbers to enter the lottery.

What to do when you encounter these West Virginia wildlife

According to a press release from the DNR, the following wildlife management areas and counties are open for the drawing:

  • Beury WMA
  • Camp Creek State Forest
  • Greenbrier State Forest
  • Hillcrest WMA
  • National Forest and State Land (Nicholas County)
  • National Forest Land (Pocahontas County)
  • National Forest Land (Randolph County)
  • National Forest and State Land (Webster County)
  • Boone County
  • Clay County (South Portion)
  • Greenbrier County (North Portion)
  • Kanawha County (North Portion)
  • Nicholas County
  • Raleigh County (East Portion)
  • Webster County

A limited number of Class N stamps for resident hunters and Class NN stamps for nonresident hunters will also be available, according to the release.

Selected applicants will be able to hunt antlerless deer on private and public land from Oct. 20-23, Nov. 21 to Dec. 4, Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 28-31.

Information about season dates and bag limits is available in the DNR’s 022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary .

Man catches largest channel catfish ever in West Virginia

Click here to fill out an application. For help with the application process, call your local DNR district office. A map of the districts is below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHBvw_0gmlsz1v00
A map of the different West Virginia Division of Natural Resources districts. Source: DNR.
  • District 1: 304-825-6787
  • District 2: 304-822-3551
  • District 3: 304-924-6211
  • District 4: 304-256-6945/304-256-6947
  • District 5: 304-756-1023
  • District 6: 304-420-4550
Travel Maven

7 Hidden West Virginia Waterfalls You Must See

A hike through the thick wooded forests of West Virginia can often lead to breathtaking views. From narrow streams that plunge over cliffs to river-spanning crests, there are over 200 waterfalls waiting to be discovered here.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tax Rates: West Virginia lawmakers should consider cuts proposal

On Monday, lawmakers in West Virginia will convene in special session to discuss Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal to cut the personal income tax rate by 10%. Justice has advocated over the past few years for the elimination of the state personal income tax. “I’ve been the biggest proponent of...
INCOME TAX
WBOY 12 News

Tee to Table Golf Tournament benefits food bank

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Food Bank hosted its third annual Tee to Table Golf Tournament at Stonewall Resort State Park on Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament went to support Mountaineer Food Bank’s effort to feed people at risk of hunger in West Virginia. Mountaineer Food Bank Communications Coordinator Gabriela Schoolcraft was excited that the […]
ROANOKE, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus program coming to West Virginia

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – A school district nearby could soon be making the switch to electric school buses. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and GreenPower Motor Company gathered in Raleigh County to announce the new electric school bus initiative. When school starts this fall, Mercer County Schools will receive a test bus for the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Study names West Virginia’s ‘perfect day of the year,’ but is it really?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to a study, West Virginia’s “perfect day of the year” is coming up later this week, but science says that might be wrong. Based on weather data, Family Destinations Guide says that the perfect day in West Virginia in 2022 will be Friday, July 22. To come to this conclusion, the website chose the day with the most sunshine historically (July 2), the day with the best temperatures on average (Sept. 13) and the longest day of the year (June 21), and averaged them to find a single perfect day.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Coal mine company fined over West Virginia mine pollution

A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company. In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a […]
WVNS

West Virginia DMV restores license, registration renewals online and at kiosks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Online and kiosk renewals are back up and running for West Virginia’s DMV. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said in a press release that driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals are back online at the service portal at dmv.wv.gov and at kiosk locations throughout the state. The release says that a mainframe outage […]
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

