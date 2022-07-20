Man wanted for allegedly firing shotgun arrested by Paducah Police Department

MURRAY — A Murray man who was charged with manslaughter after killing a Dexter man in a 2021 vehicle collision was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday. Beau Maness, 24, of Murray, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, after he caused an accident that resulted in the death of 73-year-old Jerry Lassiter of Dexter and serious injuries to his wife, Patricia, and their teenaged granddaughter. In a news release at that time, the Murray Police Department said officers responded at about 11:10 a.m. to the intersection of KY 94 West and Robertson Road for a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Maness, who said he was traveling northbound on Robertson Road South and drove his vehicle through the intersection with 94 West.

