Man wanted for allegedly firing shotgun arrested by Paducah Police Department
By Lucas Sellem
KFVS12
3 days ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man who was wanted for allegedly firing a shotgun during an altercation earlier in July has been arrested by the Paducah Police Department. According to a release, Delvon Clemons, 31, address unknown, was arrested on warrants charging him with possession of a...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigations into three burglaries in McCracken County led to the arrests of five residents on drug charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the first burglary reported was on Monday, June 27 at a home on the 600 block of Milliken Road. The homeowner told deputies that they came home and found a man inside their home. The man then ran away. Deputies said a search revealed a handgun had been stolen.
FARLEY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department announced in a release they have arrested five people in connection to a string of burglaries in Farley. According to a Friday release, deputies responded to three separate burglary incidents between late June and Mid-July. June 27, 22. Deputies say they...
Kentucky State Police says its laboratory is analyzing "a large quantity of firearms evidence" submitted in the investigation into the shooting that claimed the life of Calloway County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jody Cash. Cash died in May after investigators say a suspect shot him outside the Marshall County Sheriff's...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The sound of gunfire had multiple people calling Cape Girardeau Police on Thursday afternoon, July 21. The reports of shots fired came in shortly after 2:45 p.m. from the 600 block of North Fountain Street. Police said no one witnessed the shooting, but one vehicle...
A shoplifting investigation at the Princeton Walmart Wednesday led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and to the arrests of two suspects. Princeton police say investigation determined 32-year old Michael Risingsun-Braden and 29-year old Jimmie Falling of Oklahoma arrived at the store in a Mazda that had been reported stolen in Oklahoma.
A Paducah man received a citation for drugs following a Friday afternoon traffic stop. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said they conducted a traffic stop on McGuire Ave. on a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Dennis Park of Paducah. A deputy said he smelled an odor of illegal drugs coming from...
What was originally considered a fatality in a highway crash is now being treated as a homicide in southern Illinois. The Jackson County states attorney said Thursday that Illinois Department of Transportation worker Edward A. Stallman was involved in a crash at a work zone site Wednesday morning at Highway 127 and Ava Road in Murphysboro.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for posting images and videos of guns on his Snapchat account as a convicted felon. According to Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, Quantez D. McGee, 21, of Carbondale, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department arrested an inmate they say has been on the run since early April 2022. According to Officer Noah Willett, Clifton Crumble, 29, walked away from a work release detail at Mount Kenton Cemetery on April 7, 2022. Officer Willett stopped Crumble just...
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) -We’re learning more today about a bizarre murder case out of Jackson County. Alexis Stallman, of Herrin, Ill. is accused of stabbing her ex-husband earlier this week at a construction site in Murphysboro where he worked for the Illinois Department of Transportation. Currently, she’s being held...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fight was reported at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) on Thursday, July 21, involving the display of a handgun. According to a release from the university, the fight was reported at 3:36 p.m. at the Towers East residence hall, involving students. University Police say...
MURRAY — A Murray man who was charged with manslaughter after killing a Dexter man in a 2021 vehicle collision was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday. Beau Maness, 24, of Murray, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, after he caused an accident that resulted in the death of 73-year-old Jerry Lassiter of Dexter and serious injuries to his wife, Patricia, and their teenaged granddaughter. In a news release at that time, the Murray Police Department said officers responded at about 11:10 a.m. to the intersection of KY 94 West and Robertson Road for a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Maness, who said he was traveling northbound on Robertson Road South and drove his vehicle through the intersection with 94 West.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. During the morning hours of July 14th, Pulaski County Correctional Officers located a 47-year-old female of...
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a recent pair of suspicious fires. Deputies and firefighters were called to a business on Lake Barkley Drive in Kuttawa on June 24, where they said a fire was intentionally set in the bathroom. The sheriff's office said the fire is...
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Union City, Tennessee man was sentenced to over 12 years in prison last week for possession and intent to distribute drugs. Mark Branch, 34, has been sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after Dyer County Sheriffs Office said he was found with 50 grams of methamphetamine, 174.95 grams of marijuana […]
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Two Carterville men died in a crash in Williamson County Wednesday. According to Illinois State Police, Charles M. Hedges, 70, of Carterville was driving a 2012 white Isuzu truck northbound on Route 37 just south of Kellville Road when he crossed the center line and struck a 2006 white Freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Darwin E. Titzer, 62, from Mill Shoals. Then, Hedges’ truck hit the front of a 1985 blue International truck-tractor semi-trailer combination driven by Monty D. Millenbine, 65, of Mill Shoals. Millenbine’s truck left the road and overturned. It happened about 9:14 a.m. on July 20.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Illinois State Police has released more information regarding a fatal traffic accident that occurred yesterday morning in Williamson County. Police say the accident happened at approximately 9:14 a.m. just south of Kellville Road on Wednesday morning. A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 White Isuzu Truck was...
A Desloge, Missouri man was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms. Deadly shooting under investigation in Bollinger County. Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at a business in Marble Hill Tuesday night. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 7/20. Updated: 12...
A motorcyclist was flown to an Evansville hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Princeton Tuesday afternoon. According to the Princeton Police Department, officers responded to the area of Taco John’s for reports to a motorcycle versus vehicle accident around 1:40 p.m. Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Anetta Gray of Princeton had attempted to make a left turn out of the parking lot onto US 62 when she pulled into the path of a motorcycle operated by 57-year-old Floyd Teague of Princeton.
For the second time this week attorneys for the former pastor at First United Methodist Church and the church’s daycare director were back in the courtroom Friday afternoon to argue about whether audio clips from a meeting will be allowed at trial. Bill Deatherage, who represents former pastor Paige...
Comments / 1