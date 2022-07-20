ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Cedar Springs Man Arrested for Shooting At Another Car in Mecosta County Road Rage Incident

By 9and10news Site Staff
 3 days ago
A Cedar Springs man who shot at another car during a road rage incident in Mecosta County was arrested Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a 55-year-old Cedar Springs man was driving east on 36th Street from Newaygo County into Mecosta County when he shot at a pickup truck that had passed him on Jefferson Road, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies found and arrested the man at a park-and-ride in Cedar Springs near US-131 exit 104.

Deputies say the 55-year-old faces charges for attempted murder, felony firearm in a vehicle and felony use of a firearm in crime.

