Two Riverside businesses were robbed on July 17th at around 9:30 am. The two businesses were located next to each along West 1st street, with one of the businesses, as reported by Washington Sheriff’s Deputies, being ransacked with smashed windows. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has now released a pair of photos of a possible subject, who was captured on video breaking into the buildings.

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO