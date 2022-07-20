Adult dies after swimming at Lake Travis

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — An adult swimming at Lake Travis died after going under the water and not resurfacing Wednesday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter .

The Lake Travis and Austin fire departments, along with ATCEMS and STAR Flight, responded to the call at Windy Point on Lake Travis around 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, ATCEMS said.

Rescue swimmers were able to find the adult after about five minutes of searching, and moved the person to the shore.

The adult was pronounced dead at the scene after rescue attempts, ATCEMS said.

