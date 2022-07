According to Andy Bitter of TheAthletic, Nebraska Defensive Lineman Transfer Pheldarius Payne has suffered an Achilles injury. The injury was reported by Bitter, but spoken by Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry at the ACC Kickoff. Pry did not confirm whether or not the injury would rule out Payne for the season. The severity of the injury and the recovery window likely has forced Payne to miss a majority, if not the entirety, of the 2022 season.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO