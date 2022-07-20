ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix police arrest man suspected of killing his uncle over a couch disagreement

By Jodicee Arianna, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Phoenix police on Sunday arrested 22-year-old Dajoun Miller, who is suspected of killing his uncle over a couch disagreement at a home near Eighth Street and Baseline Road.

According to court documents, Phoenix police received a phone call from inside the home. The caller told the 911 operator that Miller shot someone in the house and they worried he would shoot someone else.

Officers found Miller outside the house with his hands raised, the court documents state. When approached, he told officers "he shot someone" and that he had disassembled the weapon when asked by police about its location, court documents state.

Miller's uncle, Denzell Williams, was found inside the home lying on the couch with multiple gunshot wounds to his face and body, according to court documents. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents state that police found 13 bullet casings on the ground and around Williams' body, while the disassembled gun was found around the house and the yard.

Family members told police that Miller had been living with his mother for the past few months and was upset that Williams had moved in.

Witnesses told police that Miller sent a text to his mother on Sunday telling her that he wanted to sleep on the couch and was planning to fight his uncle for the spot, according to court documents. Witnesses also told police they heard Miller and Williams arguing before they heard gunshots.

According to court documents, Miller's mother told police she suspected that her son had undiagnosed mental health issues and a history of hallucinations.

Miller told officers three different versions of the events when he was being interviewed, court documents state. In a final version, he told police that Williams had threatened to kill his family, and Miller shot him to prevent that, court documents state. Family members told police that Williams was no threat to the family and was not known to have a gun, court documents state.

Miller was booked into a Maricopa County jail and faces one count of first-degree murder. His bail was set at $1 million and his first hearing is set for July 27.

Reach breaking news reporter Jodicee Arianna at Jodicee.Harris@gannett.com.

