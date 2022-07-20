ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

New Albany codifies development standards for hamlets

By Gary Seman Jr., ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3Do8_0gmlrGmn00

New Albany City Council has further defined the concept of a hamlet, creating new or adjusted requirements for such mixed-use developments in the community.

Council on July 19 voted 6-1 on a resolution and ordinance that spell out the changes; for example, having active ground-floor uses such as restaurants and shops that encourage pedestrian activity.

Mike Durik dissented on both, saying he didn’t like the provision that requires a 50-foot height restriction for buildings, which he felt was too tall.

The hamlet discussion arose during the outreach phase of the Engage New Albany Strategic Plan, when the community expressed the desire for additional housing types for all stages of life and more active, walkable destinations in the city, particularly north of state Route 161, city spokesperson Scott McAfee said.

Engage New Albany Strategic Plan, adopted in March 2021, included the hamlet concept to introduce walkable retail and commercial uses integrated with residential areas, McAfee said.

Yet, after a hamlet development proposal by Steiner & Associates was denied in 2021, New Albany City Council directed the city staff to further study the hamlet concept and propose updates to the city’s codified ordinances pertaining to density, parkland, open space and building height.

“The goal was to define various aspects of what would be included in this kind of mixed-use development so that everyone – residents and a potential developer – understands what is necessary by code,” McAfee said.

For example, hamlets are restricted to six residential units per acre and parkland and open space must be at least 25% of the project area, McAfee said.

Gallery:Farmland changes as construction around the Intel chip site in New Albany gets underway

“Additionally, any future hamlet-development proposal will be required to go through the rezoning and final development plan-review process,” he said. “Rezoning applications for this site are reviewed by the Rocky Fork-Blacklick Accord Panel, the (New Albany) planning commission and city council.

"The planning commission and architectural review board must approve any hamlet’s final development plan. Hearings for both rezoning and final-development-plan applications occur in open city meetings.”

For now, only one hamlet area has been identified in the city, at Central College Road and state Route 605.

“The area would be similar to Market Square but not as big,” McAfee said. “There has been a desire among many residents for additional walkable, pedestrian-oriented restaurant and shop options in the city, and we believe this type of development will bring about new shopping and restaurant opportunities.

“Having said that, school population and traffic are also factors that will be taken into consideration for any future hamlet development proposal.”

Development attorney Rebecca Mott of Plank Law Firm said mixed-use developments offer "many benefits and features for smart, responsible, planned development."

For starters, not only do they provide goods and services within the community; they also offer a central place for people to live and work – open natural and recreational spaces, Mott said.

"More importantly, when constructed as part of several hundred acres, it can afford connection and compatibility to other parts of the city while at the same time offering a new, exciting and modernized standalone neighborhood," he said. "And when it is part of urban infill tracts of land, ... it offers transition to and from high-traffic corridors to residential neighborhoods, through pedestrian and bike connections, buffering, screening, landscaping and land preservation – building up instead of out – for a walkable, connected neighborhood that all persons can enjoy.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

Developer proposes 519 residential units on Newark Road property

MOUNT VERNON – A Columbus developer has proposed creating a 519-unit residential development on a 102-acre parcel along Newark Road in Mount Vernon, an idea that got its start in a meeting with the Area Development Foundation over a year ago. Highland Real Estate founder Scott Mallory gave the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
1808Delaware

Public Hearing To Be Held On 197 Unit Development In Sunbury

Housing continues to be a priority for central Ohio in the wake of Intel’s investment and continuing population growth. This is certainly true in Delaware County. On July 25, the City of Sunbury Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a proposed rezoning request for a 39.87 acre parcel on the southern end of Kintner Parkway.
SUNBURY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Road work starts in Sunbury

SUNBURY — It’s summertime, and the city has begun its 2022 street improvements program. “This program focuses on repairs to streets that have deteriorated over time and need new investment to keep them serviceable and make them safer,” said a post on Sunbury’s Facebook page. “Columbus Asphalt Paving is assisting the city with this project and will begin removing surface pavement (milling) on July 19, 2022, on Kintner Parkway, South Columbus Street, and portions of the city cemetery … Milling will be half the width of the pavement, which will allow for traffic control and property access throughout the project.”
SUNBURY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
New Albany, OH
Government
City
Albany, OH
City
New Albany, OH
Delaware Gazette

Big Walnut officials excited about upcoming school year

SUNBURY — Ryan McLane officially made his debut as Big Walnut Local Schools superintendent at the Board of Education (BOE) meeting on July 21. “It’s been a busy couple of weeks for me with the transition,” he said during his report. “I’m appreciative to everyone that’s helped me and all the conversations I’ve been able to have, and we’ve got a busy agenda. We’ve had some unfortunate departures, but I’m also excited about the talent we were able to bring in.”
SUNBURY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Central Ohio welcomes new affordable housing community

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus is cutting into a new chapter of affordable housing giving residents who earn a 30-80% of area median income an equal chance at housing. Central Ohio needs almost 50,000 new affordable housing units. Wendler Commons is a 62-unit apartment. Rent ranges from $330 to $1,060...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus to repave 71 streets as part of $23 million project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists in Columbus will soon see 71 resurfaced streets and a host of traffic calming devices throughout the city. The City of Columbus announced its plans Thursday to repave 71 streets and add traffic slowing devices like speed humps and curb extensions to improve mobility, according to a news release from the Department of Public Service.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning July 24

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on July 24.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Mcafee
wosu.org

Columbus food truck vendors may face new restrictions

Columbus city officials said residential complaints regarding late-night activity surrounding food trucks are spurring new citywide legislation. Columbus City Council will be considering legislation that would restrict the trucks. A new noise ordinance is also being considered. Residents first raised concerns about “crowds of intoxicated people” congregating around food trucks...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

AEP Ohio restoring power to customers after storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers in central Ohio are without power as heavy rain, heavy winds and thunderstorms are rolling through the area Saturday. As of about 9 p.m., the company's website showed that the outage has impacted 1,034 customers in Franklin County, 903 customers in Athens County and 2,099 customers in Delaware County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goods And Services#Hamlets#New Albany City Council#Steiner Associates
NBC4 Columbus

Why mask advisory is returning for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Huntington sees record profit as income at other banks declines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Huntington National Bank and the rest of the Central Ohio economy can weather inflation, rising interest rates and a potential recession better than most parts of the country, CEO Steve Steinour said. “We’re not immune, but we will definitely outperform, I’m quite confident...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

PHOTOS: Storm clouds and damage captured across central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A strong thunderstorm came through Columbus and surrounding areas around central Ohio Saturday afternoon. The storm brought fast winds and ominous clouds across the region that has caused thousands of power outages and some storm damage. In Delaware County, the Emergency Management Agency reported that numerous trees fell onto roadways and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus issues indoor mask advisory as COVID cases rise

The Columbus Department of Public Health issued an indoor face mask advisory for public places on Friday morning following an increase in COVID-19 cases. Public health officials are advising masks should be worn indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccination status. The advisory however does not require that masks be worn indoors and Columbus Public Health said there are no plans for a mask mandate at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands remain without power after storms roll through central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands across central Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 11 p.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 10,828 total outages across Ohio, including 2,096 in Delaware County and 777 in Franklin County. In addition, South Central Power is also reporting 627 customers without power. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy