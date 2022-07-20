New Albany codifies development standards for hamlets

New Albany City Council has further defined the concept of a hamlet, creating new or adjusted requirements for such mixed-use developments in the community.

Council on July 19 voted 6-1 on a resolution and ordinance that spell out the changes; for example, having active ground-floor uses such as restaurants and shops that encourage pedestrian activity.

Mike Durik dissented on both, saying he didn’t like the provision that requires a 50-foot height restriction for buildings, which he felt was too tall.

The hamlet discussion arose during the outreach phase of the Engage New Albany Strategic Plan, when the community expressed the desire for additional housing types for all stages of life and more active, walkable destinations in the city, particularly north of state Route 161, city spokesperson Scott McAfee said.

Engage New Albany Strategic Plan, adopted in March 2021, included the hamlet concept to introduce walkable retail and commercial uses integrated with residential areas, McAfee said.

Yet, after a hamlet development proposal by Steiner & Associates was denied in 2021, New Albany City Council directed the city staff to further study the hamlet concept and propose updates to the city’s codified ordinances pertaining to density, parkland, open space and building height.

“The goal was to define various aspects of what would be included in this kind of mixed-use development so that everyone – residents and a potential developer – understands what is necessary by code,” McAfee said.

For example, hamlets are restricted to six residential units per acre and parkland and open space must be at least 25% of the project area, McAfee said.

“Additionally, any future hamlet-development proposal will be required to go through the rezoning and final development plan-review process,” he said. “Rezoning applications for this site are reviewed by the Rocky Fork-Blacklick Accord Panel, the (New Albany) planning commission and city council.

"The planning commission and architectural review board must approve any hamlet’s final development plan. Hearings for both rezoning and final-development-plan applications occur in open city meetings.”

For now, only one hamlet area has been identified in the city, at Central College Road and state Route 605.

“The area would be similar to Market Square but not as big,” McAfee said. “There has been a desire among many residents for additional walkable, pedestrian-oriented restaurant and shop options in the city, and we believe this type of development will bring about new shopping and restaurant opportunities.

“Having said that, school population and traffic are also factors that will be taken into consideration for any future hamlet development proposal.”

Development attorney Rebecca Mott of Plank Law Firm said mixed-use developments offer "many benefits and features for smart, responsible, planned development."

For starters, not only do they provide goods and services within the community; they also offer a central place for people to live and work – open natural and recreational spaces, Mott said.

"More importantly, when constructed as part of several hundred acres, it can afford connection and compatibility to other parts of the city while at the same time offering a new, exciting and modernized standalone neighborhood," he said. "And when it is part of urban infill tracts of land, ... it offers transition to and from high-traffic corridors to residential neighborhoods, through pedestrian and bike connections, buffering, screening, landscaping and land preservation – building up instead of out – for a walkable, connected neighborhood that all persons can enjoy.”

