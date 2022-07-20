ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo Globe-News

Canyon ISD shows off its newest school

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
The Canyon Independent School District unveiled its newest school to parents and students on Tuesday with a crowd of more than 2,000 visitors checking out all the new facility has to offer.

West Plains High School will begin classes on Aug. 17, with about 900 students attending in its first year of operation.

During the open house, attendees could talk with teachers, staff and school district board members as they got their first glimpses of the classrooms and facilities available to students. The school features a modern cafeteria design with open spaces and an expansive career and technology center to prepare students for future jobs, including health sciences, culinary and mechanical careers.

Payten Brookshire, a recent West Texas A&M University graduate, who will tutor at the school, said she was impressed by the open design that she felt was inviting. Brookshire said she felt the facilities were on par with her college facilities at WT.

“This is such an upgrade from my high school in the area. This is such a nice modern design with lots of light, Brookshire said. “They did such a fantastic job with the school's design. I cannot wait to work with students here.”

Overall, district officials said they thought the open house was a remarkable success in being able to show off the newest school and cannot wait for the doors to open in another month.

#West Plains High School#Texas A M University
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

