Breaux Bridge, LA

Breaux Bridge man wins $200K on lottery scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Breaux Bridge man decided to buy a lottery scratch off ticket and got paid $200,000.

He has been identified by the Louisiana Lottery as Lafayette native and Breaux Bridge resident James Faulk.

Faulk said he purchased his winning ticket and one other scratch-off from Murphy USA #7509 in Breaux Bridge during his lunch break.

After scratching the first ticket, which was not a winner, he said, he did not get his hopes up when playing the next one.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $630 million for Friday’s drawing

Faulk said he could not believe his eyes when he played his Diamond 10’s scratch-off ticket and it revealed he won $200,000!

“I was shocked!”

He said his immediate plans are to buy a home.

“We were in the process of financing a house, but now we don’t have to! I’m happy about our new home.”

Faulk shared that any remaining cash from his winnings will go towards “spoiling his adorable children and savings for a rainy day.”

