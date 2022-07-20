Body Found In Illinois River Near Elephant Rock In Tahlequah

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Muskogee man drowned in a swimming pool on Friday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Odus Flatt Jr., 63, of Muskogee, was found in the pool at a home in Muskogee County and taken to the hospital where he later died. The drowning is being...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after they were called to an apartment and found a woman barely alive and a man dead on Saturday. Police responded to an apartment complex near Peoria and Pine just before 1 p.m. When officers arrived they discovered a woman lying on...
TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested and three guns were recovered at the Center of the Universe Saturday morning, Tulsa police said. Officers were patrolling and saw several people loitering in and around their cars in the parking lot of the Jazz Hall of Fame, police said. “Officers...
Tulsa police arrested a woman after she was caught burglarizing a dispensary near 6500 E 46th Street. Hilary Wagar, was seen in security videos hiding marijuana behind the building along with another man, so police added possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Later, a business near 8200 E. 46th...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man died after rear-ending a waste management truck near Apache and Peoria, according to Tulsa Police Department. Officers say the man was driving a double-cab truck and rear-ended a waste management truck stopped at a stop light, Thursday afternoon. Witnesses told police the truck...
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses in a June near-drowning of a little girl. On June 18, deputies were called to the Wahoo Bay campground after a two-year-old girl went in the water and nearly drowned, deputies said. A Wagoner County...
People in about a dozen homes in Jenks had to evacuate after workers struck a natural gas line on Thursday afternoon. Officials say crews hit the line near 11th and Highway 75 at around 4:30 p.m. Firefighters and police were called to the scene following the accident. Officers say the...
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a failure to communicate lead to an aborted robbery at a north Tulsa QuitkTrip. Police responded to the QT at Admiral and Memorial around 4 p.m. Thursday. QT Security reported that a suspect with his face covered attempted to rob the store. According...
A photo of Roy, who is now looking for a new place to sleep after Tulsa security officers cleared out a homeless encampment where he and many others were staying. Taken by Cassidy Mudd on July 22, 2022. (KWGS) A homeless encampment in front of a QuikTrip near Interstate 244...
UPDATE 6:30 PM: Andolini's on Cherry Street is closed Saturday after a fire. Staff were able to get the oven fire out quickly on their own, but called the Tulsa Fire Department to check out the duct work and make sure everything was OK. The restaurant says it hopes to...
About 75 homes near Lake Bixhoma haven't had water service because their pump needs repairs. Bixby city leaders said a new temporary pump will be installed by Sunday night, and it will refill the water storage tank near the lake. They also said the restroom facilities set up for residents...
Oklahoma has more hauntings and ghost stories per capita than any other state in the union. There's an uncountable number of scary places, urban legends, and strange tales that can be heard just about everywhere you go in the Sooner State. We have haunted houses, forests, hotels, restaurants, hospitals, asylums, and even a haunted highway! It's one of Oklahoma's most mysterious, scary, and active hauntings.
Rogers County deputies arrested four people after a drug bust turned into a child neglect case. Investigators said two trailers in Catoosa were filthy and full of drugs, but the worst part was knowing two little girls had to live in such horrible conditions. A Rogers County investigator said it...
Southwest Missouri is a beautiful area that often is overshadowed by the ever-growing Northwest Arkansas area. There are so many unique places to explore. Whether you are looking for something adventurous near your new home, a good meal, or a road trip oddity, you are sure to find a destination on this list that fits your needs. Keep reading to see our ten favorite places to visit, plus many restaurants to try when you are in Southwest Missouri!
An Oologah man is injured after wrecking his motorcycle outside of Claremore. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 44-year-old Justin Boyce was traveling in rural Rogers County just east of Highway 20 and Claremore on Wednesday afternoon when he crashed his vehicle. A medical helicopter transported Boyce to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head, arm, leg, and external and internal trunk injuries.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Dollar General employee was attacked with pepper spray by a customer Thursday, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO responded to a call at a Dollar General near Pine and Yale and acquired video of the attack. The video shows a woman with...
For some unknown reason, people still refer to Oklahoma as a 'flyover' state. That somewhat bugs me. It's not that I'm one of those people that think their state is superior to any other, I just see things for what they really are. If anything, Oklahoma is a roadside attraction state that allows travelers the opportunity to see some really wild and unique things.
Tulsa City Council District 3 hosted a town hall meeting at Maxwell Park Library Saturday for citizens to engage with city officials. City Councilor Crista Patrick, Tulsa Police, Working in Neighborhoods and the Streets and Stormwater Department were among the city groups present. Residents came and voiced a variety of...
