Cranston, RI

Holy Cross' Christian Emmerich fires final-round 62, ties for 2nd at New England Amateur

 3 days ago
CRANSTON, R.I. — Christian Emmerich continues to enjoy a splendid summer on the courses before beginning his senior year with the Holy Cross golf team.

Emmerich, who last week advanced to the Mass. Amateur quarterfinals, sizzled with a final-round 62 Wednesday for a course record at Alpine Country Club and finished tied for second at the 93rd New England Amateur Championship.

Emmerich, who shot 73-74 over the first two rounds, finished one shot behind Jared Nelson (69-69-70) of Rutland (Vt.) Country Club. Bryson Richards (CC of Barre, Vt.) and Joseph Harney (Charles River CC) joined Emmerich at 7-under 209.

Two weeks ago, Emmerich qualified for the U.S. Amateur, to be played Aug. 15-21 in Paramus, New Jersey.

Ethan Whitney (Oak Hill) and Ricky Stimets (Worcester CC) were among three tied for seventh at 5-under 211. Both shot 70 on Wednesday.

Brendan Hester of Pleasant Valley carded 74 and finished at even-par 216, tied for 27th.

