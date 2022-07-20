ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Detectives seek tips after man killed at N.J. market

By Noah Cohen
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Officials on Wednesday identified the 40-year-old man who was shot and killed inside a Camden grocery store. Police found Luis Morales shot at the Fortuna Mini Market at Louis and Kaighn avenues after...

