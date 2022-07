You're not alone if you've ever really wanted to quit your job. However, in Montana, many others think about quitting their jobs as well, leading to understaffed companies and quality problems. And with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these companies really need to keep a staff of workers in order to recover correctly and stay open. But, Montana's resignation rate is horrible in comparison to other states.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO