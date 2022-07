TAMARAC, Fla. – Friends and family of a 23-year-old woman murdered in Tamarac in mid-July are still awaiting answers more than a week after the crime. Kayla Hodgson was killed in her apartment near the 9300 block of Northwest 57th Street on the afternoon of July 13. Broward County deputies have yet to announce an arrest in the case.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO