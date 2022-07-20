Four-star point guard Dai Dai Ames headed to Kansas State

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez talks about his relationship with Collin Klein at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Adrian Martinez: "You know, when I first met him, I feel like we clicked right away. Something that's really cool about him is he's been there and he's done it. He was a Heisman finalist, he won a Big 12 Championship at K-State. He knows what it takes and so having that experience, I think he's done a really good job of connecting with the players and understanding what it's like to be in their shoes. He's not too far removed from it. And beyond that, I think he does a great job of really teaching us about life. I know he takes time before each meeting to kind of go through something outside of football, which I've really valued."

