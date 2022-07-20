ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Four-star point guard Dai Dai Ames headed to Kansas State

By Eric Bossi
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jerome Tang landed the Kansas State job during the spring the thought was that the experience he gained in helping build Baylor into a monster would translate onto the recruiting trail. Now given some time to operate, Tang and his staff have landed their first big fish in Dai Dai...

247sports.com

Comments / 1

KAKE TV

K-State's Purple & Black fall in TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A week where K-State legends returned to don the colors once more came to an end today as K-State's alumni team fell to North Texas' Bleed Green in the second round of The Basketball Tournament 87-62. After a highly competitive back and forth matchup capped off by a Jacob Pullen game winning three-pointer, the Kansas State alumni basketball team, “Purple and Black”, moved on to today’s regional semifinal game against “Bleed Green”, an alumni team from North Texas University.
WICHITA, KS
K-StateSports

A Grown Man Shot in a College Atmosphere

He made a grown man shot in a grown man game. Elderly folks jumped like children. Boys suddenly understood the stories their fathers told them about the great Jacob Pullen. Zero means none. This zero means infinity. And how many adults still hold onto their Kansas State No. 0 jersey like a favorite blanket. And how many adults went through their closets Friday to wear that jersey and instantly remembered the way it felt for the first time more than a decade ago, and how it made them feel when they wore it to games at Bramlage Coliseum, and how many times they peeled it off, their ears still ringing from the crowd, their throat aching from yelling, their mind sliding back to how the public address announcer shouted "JAAAAACOB PULLLLLLEN!" again and again and again.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 may soon be adding some new schools to the lineup

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's beginning to sound like Colorado and Arizona may soon apply for membership in the Big 12. If so, as Fitz explains, the Pac-12 will be collapsing but will new commissioner Brett Yormark wait until he's officially on the job on August 1, and will he immediately expand more or pause as the remaining Pac-12 schools that didn't see the Big 12 as a viable landing spot squirm as their fate settles in?
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez talks about his relationship with Collin Klein

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez talks about his relationship with Collin Klein at 2022 Big 12 Media Days. Adrian Martinez: "You know, when I first met him, I feel like we clicked right away. Something that's really cool about him is he's been there and he's done it. He was a Heisman finalist, he won a Big 12 Championship at K-State. He knows what it takes and so having that experience, I think he's done a really good job of connecting with the players and understanding what it's like to be in their shoes. He's not too far removed from it. And beyond that, I think he does a great job of really teaching us about life. I know he takes time before each meeting to kind of go through something outside of football, which I've really valued."
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Oliver siblings reunite at Washburn

MAPLE HILL (KSNT)- Wabaunsee High School graduates Cade and Abby Oliver will be back at the same school in the fall. Cade is joining Washburn’s football team. Abby is entering her fourth year with Washburn women’s basketball. The two grew up playing sports together daily. “I think we’ve always been super close,” Cade Oliver said. […]
MAPLE HILL, KS
KSNT News

Jamey Johnson coming to Kansas for performance

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Jamey Johnson will be appearing for a performance at Prairie Band Casino and Resort later this year. The show is set for Thursday, Sept. 29. Tickets will go on sale on August 1 at noon. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Former USD 253 educators explain decisions to resign

The teacher shortage is hitting Kansas hard, with 1,381 vacancies in the state as of spring 2022, according to the Kansas Department of Education. Emporia Public Schools has also been heavily affected, with over 70 open positions, according to numbers the district published Tuesday. The vacancies came after USD 253...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

8,000 mile trip ends, veteran returns home to Kansas

LEONARDVILLE (KSNT) – A Leonardville man is receiving a warm welcome after traveling to the icy arctic and back in just 22 days. James Greer returned home after his motorcycle fundraising trip to the Arctic Circle. He is a proud veteran of the U.S. military who previously served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. 27 News […]
LEONARDVILLE, KS
KSN News

Judgment: Evergy Kansas Central to pay Kansas $500,000

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedgwick County district court judge has approved a plan for Evergy Kansas Central to pay for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA), according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett. Schmidt and Bennett say the...
WIBW

Number of Kansas counties at high COVID community level nearly triples

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The number of Kansas counties at a “high” COVID community level nearly tripled this week. The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly update Wednesday shows the seven-day average for new cases trending up throughout July, although the past few days reflect a slight downturn. However, the numbers of new cases still has all but 19 of the state’s 105 counties at a high incidence rate.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man intentionally drives into oncoming traffic in Kansas car crash

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was seriously injured during a car crash on Wednesday in an incident that may have been intentional. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the crash occurred at 12:45 p.m. on July 20 near mile marker 298 on Interstate 70 near Junction City. The driver, a 24-year-old, who was in a Mercury Sable, intentionally drove across the median into Westbound traffic. The Mercury then vaulted from the north shoulder into a tree line on the north side before rolling to a stop.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Fire destroys shed and trailer in Bushong Friday; One to Newman following injury accident in Emporia

A shed and trailer home were both destroyed following a fire in Bushong Friday afternoon. Several Lyon County fire crews were called to Second and Main in Bushong around 3:15 pm for what was initially reported as a vehicle fire. According to the Emporia Fire Department, both the shed and trailer were “on the ground” by the time crews arrived and less than an acre of grass had been scorched by the flames, however, no vehicle was involved.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Kansas man indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas cattleman has been indicted for selling hundreds of cattle used as collateral without paying back the full loan amount. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Topeka indicted a Kansas cattleman with one count of criminal conversion, one count of forgery of U.S. obligations or securities and one count of a false statement to a federally insured bank.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Driver injured when raised dump bed hits bridge

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured after she clipped an overpass with raised dump bed Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 10:41 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35, roughly 10 miles east of Emporia. Officials say Wanda Kay Lara,...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Section of 45th St. to close for two months for mill, overlay project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A section of 45th St. is planned to close for about two months tentatively starting on Tuesday for a mill and overlay project. The City of Topeka says 45th St. is to tentatively close on Tuesday, July 26, between Mondview and Misty Harbor as Sunflower Paving completes a mill and overlay project with some full-depth patching.
TOPEKA, KS
biztoc.com

The Ned NoMad Opens In Manhattan

Situated in the 1903 Beaux Arts Johnston Building, it has risen from the site of the scene-making Nomad Hotel, which closed during the pandemic. The Ned NoMad has stepped into this dark, dramatic and already rather clubby space and taken it to another level.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Fish kill noted at Peter Pan Park

Peter Pan Park is dealing with a fish kill heading into the weekend. The city of Emporia announced the presence of dead fish as part of a social media post Friday. The city has not yet announced the number or kinds of fish affected. The city says the Kansas Department...
EMPORIA, KS

