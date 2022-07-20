ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

How a possible Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage could affect Virginia

By Katie Barlow
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIRGINIA - There's a growing bipartisan movement in Congress to codify same-sex marriage rights as concerns grow among activists that marriage equality could be on the chopping block next after the Supreme Court's decision last month overturning the right to abortion. The growing concerns come a day after the...

Joe Stallard
3d ago

I hope it desolves into the.abyss. There was never meant to be a thing like that! It is ruining our nation and a need to stop such folly is needed badly. Of course I know it would get criticizism from the left who does everything that satan would do and claim it was good.

Reply(1)
4
Joe Stallard
3d ago

This should have never been in this Country that once was a God fearing nation that is until Democrats stole the election. What can we expect though ? If they would steal an election they would steal anything. They don’t seem to have any shame about them

Reply
3
Joe Stallard
3d ago

They walk past the tree of life and ate the tree of death ! Republicans are standing up for the rights of unborn children and Democrats want to kill them ! They are the future of America 🇺🇸. Their voices needs to be heard. They have rights that are being destroyed. Vote Republican and help American 🇺🇸 people have a future. Abortion is dead wrong ! Same sex Mai rage is dead wrong also. It’s called the second death if not repented of. Care about our nation. Vote for life , VOTE REPUBLICAN

Reply(10)
2
