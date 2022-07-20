How a possible Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage could affect Virginia
By Katie Barlow
fox5dc.com
3 days ago
VIRGINIA - There's a growing bipartisan movement in Congress to codify same-sex marriage rights as concerns grow among activists that marriage equality could be on the chopping block next after the Supreme Court's decision last month overturning the right to abortion. The growing concerns come a day after the...
Justice Clarence Thomas, in his opinion concurring with the overturning of Roe v Wade and effectively ending constitutional protections for abortion in the US, called on his colleagues in the US Supreme Court to overturn the rulings that currently protect the right to contraception, same-sex relationships, and same-sex marriage. On Friday, in his concurrent opinion to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Thomas emphasized that SCOTUS should “reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell. ““Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous’... we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in...
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday that the Supreme Court was "clearly wrong" and "overreaching" when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges 2015 ruling. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just weeks after the Supreme...
The Supreme Court must revisit and overrule past landmark decisions that legalized the right to obtain contraception, the right to same-sex intimacy and the right to same-sex marriage, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote Friday. Thomas, in a concurring opinion to the court’s precedent-breaking decision overturning Roe v. Wade and wiping...
The Kentucky Supreme Court would denied on Tuesday the state's attorney general's appeal that would reinstate a law making nearly every abortion illegal in Kentucky. Attorney General Daniel Cameron issued the emergency appeal after a circuit court judge blocked the near-total abortion ban last week – allowing exceptions only when the life or physical wellbeing of the mother is at risk.
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
A federal judge has denied a request for relaxed pretrial release conditions from the Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) laptop from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “The record reflects that the defendant initially tried to evade arrest by leaving her home, deleting her...
Americans' approval of the Supreme Court has fallen again, according to a new poll released Wednesday, with just 38% of the country saying it approves of the nation's highest court after it overturned Roe v. Wade
On Thursday, after months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support even a stripped-down version of the reconciliation package to invest billions of dollars in federal funds to combat the climate emergency — a version that was written to appease him. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believed that he was close to reaching a deal that would satisfy the whims of the senior senator from West Virginia while also passing a vast climate investment package, drug pricing legislation, and new taxes on the wealthiest Americans to pay for the new spending. After the story broke, Manchin backtracked, claiming that July’s inflation numbers would be the deciding factor on whether he could support what President Joe Biden once hoped would be his signature policy achievement. Democratic leaders said Manchin had told them otherwise, and remaining hopes to pass significant climate legislation were dashed.
A North Carolina bill proposing that women getting abortions face the death penalty is sparking alarm on social media, despite it being highly unlikely to become law. Although the bill was filed in February 2021 and received little support from state legislators, it received renewed attention on social media after viral tweets incorrectly stated it was introduced recently, in the wake of the Supreme Court's historic reversal of its decision in Roe v. Wade last month.
A baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple has had his financial penalty drastically reduced, nearly a decade after the incident in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer filed a complaint in 2013 against Sweet Cakes by Melissa owners Melissa and Aaron Klein after they were refused service. A $135,000 fine was issued in 2015 and the Oregon Court of Appeals twice upheld a ruling that the bakery had discriminated against the couple. But after the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 in favor of a Colorado baker who had refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple on religious grounds, the Sweet Cakes case was ordered to be re-examined. Appellate judges this year ordered the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to re-examine the fine issued after finding that the bureau had “at least subtly” strayed from a legal obligation to be neutral to Aaron Klein’s religion. State Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle on Tuesday announced that the fine would be reduced to $30,000.
Just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz believes the court should reconsider another landmark case: Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage. On Sunday's episode of his podcast, Verdict With Ted Cruz, the Republican said the 2015 case that legalized gay marriage in...
Rob Portman of Ohio and Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin could not be more different Senators.Rob Portman is a mild-mannered pro-business Cincinnati Republican who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget in George W Bush’s administration. His 2016 re-election campaign saw him outperform Donald Trump by 7.7 points, and when he spoke at the White House last year during the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill, he also credited Trump along with President Joe Biden.Tammy Baldwin, by contrast, is a pro-labor progressive Democrat in the tradition of Bob LaFollette and Gaylord Nelson. While serving as a Congresswoman,...
(CNN) — Lawmakers in Washington are scrambling this week to protect additional American rights from the Supreme Court, while out in the country, the painful adjustment to a new reality continues. DC developments. On the same day that more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers were arrested at a Supreme...
BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
Connecticut Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald suggested that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was being hypocritical in calling for the reconsideration of rulings ensuring legal rights for gay people. McDonald, who is gay, noted in a Facebook post that Thomas had not called for the repeal of a similar...
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
BIG SKY, Montana, July 21 (Reuters) - Liberal Justice Elena Kagan said on Thursday that it would be a "dangerous thing for a democracy" if the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court loses the confidence of the American public.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A federal judge has denied the request for one charge against Rachel Powell to be dropped.The Mercer County mother is accused of breaking a window at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot and directing others with a bullhorn.According to the Post-Gazette, her lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the charge of Obstructing an Official Proceeding -- arguing that the vote count that was taking place that day didn't qualify as an official proceeding.
The Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, a civil rights advocate and former president of the North Carolina branch of the NAACP who also served as president of the N.C. Council of Churches, has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Spearman, 71, was found in his home on Tuesday, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The release indicated that either family or friends found him, but did not provide any further details. The death was confirmed earlier in the day by Mark Cummings, a Greensboro attorney who said he was representing Spearman. Cummings declined to provide additional details about the death and did not say what he was representing Spearman for. “In the mold of Dr. King, he truly was a drum major for justice,” Cummings said. “He saw the good in everybody in every situation, even those of his detractors, even those who would criticize him. He always found a way to see the best in them.”
