Beating the heat: What shelters, zoos and pet owners are doing to keep animals cool

By Jasmin Lee, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
With persistent triple-digit temperatures heating up Central Texas, many shelters and zoos have been getting creative to keep their animals cool.

Hayley Hudnall from the Austin Wildlife Shelter said staffers keep animals cool by spraying them with cold water and doing frequent water checks.

“While animals can tolerate these temps better than we can, we have to remember that they are in enclosures and not in their natural habitats, so we pay extra close attention to them and bring any inside who are having a hard time,” Hudnall told the Statesman in an email.

Michael Hicks, director of the Capital of Texas Zoo in Bastrop County, said he gives ice cubes of frozen fruit juices as a treat to his lemurs, such as King Julian, and other animals.

“You do have to be careful how much sugar you have, just like a little kid,” Hicks said.

Hicks feeds the carnivorous animals “meatsicles” in addition to spraying them down with water to keep them cool.

“It’s just half frozen. You don’t want to do it totally frozen,” Hicks said, because the animals “might break a tooth. It’s just like crunchy frozen, like when you chew small ice.”

Having pools filled with cool water is another way to bring down the heat for the zoo animals. Tank the hippopotamus has a giant pool he wades in during the day. The two otters at the Capital of Texas Zoo, Kumo and Okami, also have a pool to swim in.

The white tiger, Rajah, has a pool dedicated to keeping him cool in the heat. However, Hicks said, he barely spends time in the pool, preferring to sit in his drinking water.

Rajah “has a big swimming pool with all that water, but no,” Hicks said. “He’s going to get into his water bowl because that’s the kind of tiger he is.”

Dr. Ellen Jefferson, president and CEO of Austin Pets Alive, said the animal rescue group has protocols for keeping its animals cool in hot weather.

"At Austin Pets Alive, our teams are working hard every day to ensure the safety and well-being of the dogs and cats in our care," Jefferson said. "We have a number of hot weather protocols enacted throughout the summer, including frequent well checks, fans, misters and swamp coolers.”

How to help

At Austin Wildlife Rescue, Hudnall said the staff is “encouraging the public to leave a little extra water out for wildlife because they are struggling and so many water sources have gone dry.”

Dr. Nipuni Ratnayaka, a veterinarian at Austin Pets Alive, said there are multiple ways animal owners can protect their pets from the heat. One tip is not to leave them in a hot car.

“It can take just as little as five to 10 minutes for their body temperatures to go up and to start having symptoms of heat stress,” Ratnayaka said.

According to Ratnayaka, serious signs of heat stress include muscle weakness, vomiting and diarrhea. If your dog or other pets are showing these symptoms, Ratnayaka recommends taking them to an emergency vet.

Interested pet owners can also help animals keep cool by fostering or adopting dogs or cats, Jefferson said.

“The best way people can help the dogs in our care is by fostering or adopting, so dogs, including those that are medically fragile, can be in an air-conditioned home," Jefferson said.

