ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

DEM announces temporary restrictions at Fort Adams to ensure smooth running of Folk and Jazz Festivals

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8hwO_0gmlo4ob00

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Wednesday that it will temporarily restrict access to parts of Fort Adams State Park in Newport to ensure the smooth running of the upcoming music festivals. The restrictions, which will be in effect July 22-31, will affect shore access to recreational and commercial fishing and scuba diving within the park boundaries and at the state piers and docks. These restrictions also will affect public access for uses such as walking, biking, and picnicking. The public will continue to have access to the boat ramp and small beach located on the eastern side of the park and the restrictions will not affect public participation in the sailing programs and classes at Sail Newport’s Public Sailing Center.

The Newport Folk Festival, starting July 22 and running through July 24, and The Newport Jazz Festival, set for July 29-31, have been signature celebrations at Fort Adams for decades, attracting thousands of visitors to Rhode Island. Capacity crowds pack the fort every day of the festivals. Fort Adams has the biggest economic impact of any Rhode Island state park, with 1.3 million visitors – including around 775,000 out-of-state visitors annually – generating an estimated $64 million in economic output, according to a 2017 University of Rhode Island study.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dem#Music Festival
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy