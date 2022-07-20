Lansford Pool's repair work in action after seven years

The Little Italy-Nesquehoning Crew at Lehigh Anthracite Coal LLC has worked 2,469 days with zero lost-time injuries. Their insurance company recently recognized the crew for the achievement. Lehigh Anthracite has operated the Nesquehoning mine since 2015 - a total of 220,392 hours with no lost time. The Little Italy-Nesquehoning crew is led by Operations Manager Cory Bartkoski, of Allentown; Mine Superintendent Shane Wetzel, of Lehighton; and Foreman Barry Heiser, of Mahanoy City. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
