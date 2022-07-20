ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansford, PA

Lansford Pool's repair work in action after seven years

WNEP-TV 16
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a hot day like this, the pool is...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

 

Times News

Crew recognized for days without injuries

The Little Italy-Nesquehoning Crew at Lehigh Anthracite Coal LLC has worked 2,469 days with zero lost-time injuries. Their insurance company recently recognized the crew for the achievement. Lehigh Anthracite has operated the Nesquehoning mine since 2015 - a total of 220,392 hours with no lost time. The Little Italy-Nesquehoning crew is led by Operations Manager Cory Bartkoski, of Allentown; Mine Superintendent Shane Wetzel, of Lehighton; and Foreman Barry Heiser, of Mahanoy City. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
NESQUEHONING, PA
Newswatch 16

Tree falls on home in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — A strange turn of events led to a tree into a home in Luzerne County on Saturday. The mayor of Kingston tells Newswatch 16 that part of a rotted tree on Humpleby Street came down Saturday morning and caused another tree across the street to come down. That caused damage to a parked car.
KINGSTON, PA
skooknews.com

PennDOT Announces Road Work in Schuylkill County Scheduled for Next Week

PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County next week. ----------------------------- Butler and West Mahanoy Twps. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: 7/25/22. Est completion date: 7/29/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM. ----------------------------- West Penn Twp. Road name: PA...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek surveillance of man breaking into Carbon County homes

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - A man is facing charges after breaking into homes in rural Carbon County, police say. Several people called police shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to report that a man was forcibly making his way into several homes in the area of Stony Mountain Road and Lipo Way in Penn Forest Township, state police said.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

DAs tell Lehigh, Northampton county residents to ignore survey promising gift card (UPDATE)

UPDATE 3: Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck says recipients should ignore the mailer for a “Northampton County Opinion Survey”. “Through preliminary investigation, it was found the provided website is not verifiable, which is highly indicative the letter is a scam,” the news release from Houck’s office said. “District Attorney Houck reminds residents not to give out their personal information to an untrusted source.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Bulldog Liquidators Grand Opening in Mount Pocono July 30th

Bulldog Liquidators Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in Mt. Pocono. Where: 3430 Route 940, Suite 104, Mount Pocono, PA 18344. The Pocono Chamber of Commerce is excited to be partnering with Bulldog Liquidators to celebrate the grand opening of their second location here in Monroe County! All are invited to attend this celebration on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00AM to 11:00AM; the ribbon cutting ceremony will commence at 10:30AM when the doors to the new location will open for the first time!
MOUNT POCONO, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Northampton County announces results of 2021 independent audit

Lamont McClure and the Department of Fiscal Affairs announce that the results of the independent audit of Northampton County’s books for 2021 were reported to County Council at the Finance Committee meeting on July 20, 2022. MaherDuessel, which conducted the audit, gave the County an unmodified opinion which is...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe County Habitat For Humanity To Host One-Day Warehouse Sale

Is that old patio set in need of a modern update? Are you looking to save money while supporting a local nonprofit? If so, you will not want to miss this. On Saturday, July 23, the Monroe County Habitat for Humanity (MCHFH) will host a one-day warehouse sale of Glenn Hill glass dining table sets starting at 9 AM and running to 4 PM. The sale will be located at 116 Ann Ln, Tobyhanna, PA 18466.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fatal crash near Berwick

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash tied up traffic Friday morning in Luzerne County. It happened just before 11 a.m. along River Road in Nescopeck Township, near Berwick. The Luzerne County coroner was later called to the scene. Officials have not said what caused the crash. That part...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crews battle flames, heat at Monroe County fire

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Firefighters battled flames and the heat at a business in Monroe County Wednesday night. The fire sparked at Shop at Home Cabinets along King Street in East Stroudsburg just before 7:30 p.m. Crews had to cut holes in the roof of the building to stop...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Heat Advisory: Several PA counties affected

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected. Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Firefighters Kept Busy with Two Separate Fires in The Valley

SUNBURY – Firefighters in The Valley were busy battling two separate fires in extreme heat. A fire was reported at a barn on Water Front Drive near New Berlin just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters from across Union and Snyder County responded. Heavy smoke was visible for miles while crews worked to bring that barn fire under control.
SUNBURY, PA
railfan.com

Reading & Northern to Run Doubleheader Steam on Aug. 13

PORT CLINTON, Pa. — For the first time in more than 30 years, Reading & Northern’s two steam locomotives will operate together on the front of an excursion train. This week, R&N announced that its upcoming Iron Horse Ramble on Aug. 13, from North Reading to Jim Thorpe, Pa., will feature newly restored 4-8-4 2102 and fan-favorite 4-6-2 425.
READING, PA
WBRE

Public auction held at Vision Home Builders

SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A public auction is being held Friday at the Vision Home Builders property near Berwick in Columbia County. When the business abruptly closed in late April customers reached out to the I-Team claiming the company owed them money, which in some cases amounted to tens of thousands of […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

