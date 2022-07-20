Ivana Trump’s NYC Funeral: All the Details

On Wednesday, Ivana Trump was laid to rest.

A funeral was held St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City, which was attended by her close friends and family.

Ivana’s three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, were joined at the service by their father, her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump.

The former president’s wife Melania and their son Barron were also in attendance.

During the funeral, Eric shared, “She had brains, she had beauty, she was the embodiment of the American dream… She was a force of nature.”

“She ruled the three of us [kids] with an iron fist, but also a heart of gold,” Eric added.

As for his last conversation with his mom, Eric said, “The night before she passed, she told me she was going to live to 120 years old.”

Ivanka remembered her mom, telling mourners, “Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to — she showed me. She was a trailblazer to men and women alike.”

She went on, “My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spearfish, and then cook what we caught. My mom expanded our minds.”

There were also mourners paying their respects to Ivana outside the church.

One woman told The New York Daily News, “I think it’s very important to pay respects to a woman who wasn’t just Donald Trump’s ex-wife. She was an independent, successful businesswoman who raised three bright, intelligent, and unentitled children who should be role models that people want to emulate. As a single mother, I identify with a single, smart businesswoman.”

Days ago, it was revealed that Ivana died from “blunt impact injuries” to her torso suffered in a fall.

Her death was listed as an accident.

The New York Post reported that building staff found the 73-year-old at the bottom of the staircase in her Manhattan home last week.

A family source told The Post that her health had been declining in recent years.

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with her close friend, socialite Nikki Haskell, about their friendship, Ivana’s final days, and how she feared her friend would fall down a “treacherous” staircase at her townhouse.

Nikki responded to reports that Ivana was found at the bottom of her stairs, saying, “I have to tell you something — that has always been my fear. She had one of those really beautiful staircases that was impossible to walk down. Narrow in the inside and wider as it got out. I was always afraid that she would fall. I don’t know what happened, but it’s not hard for me to believe that’s what happened — treacherous stairs.”