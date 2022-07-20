ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivana Trump’s NYC Funeral: All the Details

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0molvD_0gmlnQwJ00

On Wednesday, Ivana Trump was laid to rest.

A funeral was held St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church in New York City, which was attended by her close friends and family.

Ivana’s three children, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka, were joined at the service by their father, her ex-husband, former President Donald Trump.

The former president’s wife Melania and their son Barron were also in attendance.

During the funeral, Eric shared, “She had brains, she had beauty, she was the embodiment of the American dream… She was a force of nature.”

“She ruled the three of us [kids] with an iron fist, but also a heart of gold,” Eric added.

As for his last conversation with his mom, Eric said, “The night before she passed, she told me she was going to live to 120 years old.”

Ivanka remembered her mom, telling mourners, “Growing up, my mother didn’t tell me a woman could do anything she wanted to — she showed me. She was a trailblazer to men and women alike.”

She went on, “My mother once told me there was nothing she couldn’t do in heels. She taught us how to spearfish, and then cook what we caught. My mom expanded our minds.”

There were also mourners paying their respects to Ivana outside the church.

One woman told The New York Daily News, “I think it’s very important to pay respects to a woman who wasn’t just Donald Trump’s ex-wife. She was an independent, successful businesswoman who raised three bright, intelligent, and unentitled children who should be role models that people want to emulate. As a single mother, I identify with a single, smart businesswoman.”

Days ago, it was revealed that Ivana died from “blunt impact injuries” to her torso suffered in a fall.

Her death was listed as an accident.

The New York Post reported that building staff found the 73-year-old at the bottom of the staircase in her Manhattan home last week.

A family source told The Post that her health had been declining in recent years.

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with her close friend, socialite Nikki Haskell, about their friendship, Ivana’s final days, and how she feared her friend would fall down a “treacherous” staircase at her townhouse.

Nikki responded to reports that Ivana was found at the bottom of her stairs, saying, “I have to tell you something — that has always been my fear. She had one of those really beautiful staircases that was impossible to walk down. Narrow in the inside and wider as it got out. I was always afraid that she would fall. I don’t know what happened, but it’s not hard for me to believe that’s what happened — treacherous stairs.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club

Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City. A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
POTUS
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
Health Digest

Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Explained

Shock-filled tributes pour in from around the world after the sudden demise of Ivana Trump — the first wife of ex-President of the U.S. Donald Trump – at the age of 73 (via Hello). According to the magazine, Ivana Trump was an exemplary and typical 80s-era wife who endured a lot during her lifetime.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

Remembering their favorite customer: Ivana Trump's favorite NYC restaurant pays moving tribute by leaving her favorite table empty and covered with flowers as she is laid to rest

Ivana Trump's favorite New York restaurant left her preferred table empty and covered with flowers to pay tribute as she was laid to rest. Italian restaurant Nello, located just blocks from Ivana's Upper East Side townhouse, covered the socialite's favorite table with candles and red carnations Wednesday. A giant red...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

Chelsea Handler on the Worst Thing Melania Trump Ever Did: Say ‘Yes to a Proposal to Donald Trump’ (Video)

The ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ guest host relished the ”glimpse at Melania’s awfulness“ that the Jan. 6 Committee hearings have allowed. Chelsea Handler knows that it’s been a busy week of revelations about the Jan. 6 insurrection. And while much of it has surrounded “Donald Trump’s totally psychotic behavior,” as she put it, that day, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” guest host turned her attention Wednesday to his wife, Melania Trump.
ELECTIONS
SheKnows

11 Photos of Ivana Trump’s Family & Friends at Her NYC Funeral

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After her sudden passing last week, Ivana Trump’s funeral was held at 1:30 PM on July 20 on the Upper East Side, where she lived for most of her life. Many of her beloved friends and family from around the world tearfully came to give their condolences at the historic Manhattan St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Close
Person
Ivana Trump
Person
Donald Trump
HuffPost

Jared Kushner Said He Was About To Shower When McCarthy Called About Jan. 6 Riot

Jared Kushner was about to hop into the shower as supporters of his father-in-law tried to overthrow U.S. democracy on Jan. 6, 2021. In testimony aired during Thursday night’s hearing of the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, Kushner said he had the shower on when he was contacted by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy about the escalating violence as Congress met to certify the 2020 election results.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report

Four Norman Rockwell works featured in the White House have been taken down and replaced with photos of President Joe Biden, according to Politico. Politico first reported the paintings were taken down on Tuesday, writing two individuals familiar with the matter said members of the Rockwell family had requested the art be returned to them. Their request was granted last year. A person familiar with the matter said the paintings had been replaced with "several jumbo photos of Biden."
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump Family#Trump Wife#American#The New York Daily News
Newsweek

Will Trump Do Time? What It Would Take to Convict the Former President

Most legal and constitutional experts agree: Given the facts that have come to light about former President Donald Trump's role in the mob attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, it is now plausible that he will be charged with crimes, tried and convicted. "It's no longer premature to say that Trump could end up in prison," says Michael Conway, a longtime trial lawyer who started his career as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment inquiry into Richard Nixon in 1974 , and who now teaches ethics and the law at Northwestern University. "It's a winnable case."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Americans 'Insulted' and 'Shocked' by Meghan Markle Treatment—Stella Parton

Americans are "insulted" and "shocked" by the media's "ongoing trashing" of Meghan Markle, Dolly Parton's younger sister, Stella Parton, has told Newsweek. Parton, a musician like her older sister, made headlines following Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee with a series of tweets defending Meghan and Prince Harry's move out of what she considers to be the "toxic waste heap" of the royal environment.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

75K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy