ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Veterans Service Department offices closed week of July 25

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Veterans Service Department offices in Janesville and Beloit will close Monday through Friday, July 25 to 29, according to a Veterans Service Department news release.

The department will have an informational booth at the Rock County Fair Tuesday through Sunday, July 26 to 31, according to the release. Staff will respond to office inquires and messages upon re-opening. For more information call the Janesville office at 608-755-5552 or the Beloit office at 608-363-6280.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc15.com

Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon. The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Government
City
Janesville, WI
County
Rock County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Rock County, WI
Government
Janesville, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dane County Board approves funding for gun buyback program

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Board paved the way for a gun buyback program Thursday. The board approved a resolution to provide funding for the program, which will be run by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department. The event, tentatively scheduled for August 13, gives residents a chance to safely dispose of unwanted guns. Supporters hope the program will keep weapons out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Multiple people shot at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Multiple people were shot early Saturday morning at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park, police said. According to Rockford Police, the incident happened in the 1400 block of North 2nd Street overnight. At 6:16 a.m., police said the investigation was on going and the public should avoid the area. Police tape was seen marking […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Columbia Co. K-9 finds cocaine, marijuana in disabled vehicle

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A K-9 from Columbia County successfully alerted officers to the illegal drugs and paraphernalia Thursday afternoon after they were looking to assist a driver pulled on the side of the road on HWY 151. According to their Facebook post, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Narcotics Arrest In Winnebago County

On Tuesday July 19th at approximately 4:00 in the afternoon members of the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police Narcotics Unit, along with the Winnebago County Sheriffs Police Crime Deterrence Unit, were in the area of the 4400 block of 11th Street conducting a narcotics investigation due to complaints of narcotics being sold in the area.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
ibmadison.com

City approves large subsidized housing project

The Madison Common Council has approved a $70 million low-cost housing project for the east side, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The proposal from Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. calls for a four-building, 245-unit lower-income housing complex on a 6.4-acre site at the corner of East Washington and North Fair Oaks avenues. The project will replace the vacant Bimbo Bakeries USA property at 3401 E. Washington Ave. and include commercial space, a small park, and parking.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Green County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman killed by farm utility vehicle

MONROE, Wis. — Green County Sheriff’s officials identified a woman who was killed in a farm accident Sunday. Officials said Diane Nelson, 78, died after she was struck by a John Deere utility vehicle. Nelson had been operating the vehicle, and it struck her after she parked and exited it. RELATED: 78-year-old woman struck by farm utility vehicle, killed She...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Reckless Driving

Late Thursday afternoon Deputies responded to 890 Illinois Route 38, Rochelle for a two-vehicle accident that previously occurred on I-39. After a brief investigation, Deputies arrested Kyle Border of Durand, Illinois for reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident. Border was released on a $2,500 Individual Bond with a future court date.
DURAND, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Couple Of Scenes Are Being Reported To Us

Sources are reporting a few scenes that happened earlier. We have many reports of a scene in downtown Rockford. It happened around 6:45 pm near the 500 block of State st. Sources told us that at least one person was beaten up pretty bad. Several reports of possible multiple victims.
ROCKFORD, IL
wuwm.com

Southeastern Wisconsin may be headed for another casino controversy as possible Kenosha site advances

A possible off-reservation Native American casino is a step closer for Kenosha County. The Village Board in Bristol Tuesday night OKed an agreement that gives Kenosha Landco LLC up to two years to buy 60 acres the village owns just west of I-94 in the city of Kenosha. Kenosha Landco is linked to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, which was blocked in an attempt to open a casino at the former Kenosha dog racing track nearly a decade ago.
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

One hospitalized after motorcycle crash

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after allegedly crashing, Iowa County Communications said. Officials say they received reports of the crash around 2:30 p.m. on State Road 23 near the scenic outlook. One person was transported from the scene to a hospital.
SPRING GREEN, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy