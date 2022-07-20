Veterans Service Department offices closed week of July 25

JANESVILLE

The Rock County Veterans Service Department offices in Janesville and Beloit will close Monday through Friday, July 25 to 29, according to a Veterans Service Department news release.

The department will have an informational booth at the Rock County Fair Tuesday through Sunday, July 26 to 31, according to the release. Staff will respond to office inquires and messages upon re-opening. For more information call the Janesville office at 608-755-5552 or the Beloit office at 608-363-6280.