The January 6 Committee has mostly presented itself as a serious, solemn effort to hold President Donald Trump accountable for his effort to orchestrate the unconstitutional overthrow of a free and fair election. There have been few moments of levity, and few attacks on Republicans who are not Trump. Most witnesses have been GOP White House staffers and Trump appointees who have spoken of the former president’s crimes in sorrow and anger, but not, predictably, with much humor.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO