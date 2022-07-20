‘I Think He’ll Have No Problem Scoring Goals, He’s Proved He’s a Natural Finisher’ - Former Premier League Striker on Darwin Nunez

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Liverpool's new frontman may need "two months" to find the scoresheet in the premier league but does not feel he will have a "problem scoring goals" once he gets going.

Darwin Nunez arrived on Merseyside this summer for a fee worth £67.5million from Portuguese side Benfica and has not found himself short of critics in recent weeks.

Agbonlahor who played over 300 times in the premier league during a career spanning 11 years at England's highest tier of football has praised the Uruguayan international's record, stating he does not think he will have a problem scoring goals for Liverpool.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former striker said “I can imagine Nunez might struggle in the first part of the season.

“But when he’s up to speed, he’ll score goals, there’s no doubt."

Agbonlahor then spoke about the players Nunez will be lining up with next season “When you’ve got Robertson, when you’ve Thiago, when you’ve got Trent Alexander-Arnold, you’ll get chances. You might miss a few, but you’ll definitely score a few.

“I think he’ll have no problem scoring goals, he’s proved he’s a natural finisher."

Agbonlahor finished by touching on how long it can take for foreign players to adjust to the Premier League “But a lot of strikers come into the Premier League and it can take time to get used to it.

“If he has two months struggling to find the net and some poor performances then I’m sure nobody will panic and he’ll get the time he deserves.”

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |